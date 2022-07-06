Apple announces new security tool to combat spyware attacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Apple announces new security tool to combat spyware attacks

By Press Association
July 6 2022, 6.01pm
A new Lockdown Mode tool will be rolled out in the autumn as part of software updates for the iPhone, iPad and Mac computers (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Apple is to introduce a new security tool to protect people who are personally and specifically targeted by powerful spyware.

A new Lockdown Mode tool will be rolled out in the autumn as part of software updates for the iPhone, iPad and Mac computers which will enable users to drastically limit some features in order to protect their device from infection.

The major security update comes in the wake of revelations around the use of the Pegasus spyware to target world leaders, politicians and other high-profile figures around the world in recent years.

Made by the Israel-based NSO Group, Pegasus is a powerful tool that allows its operator to infiltrate a target’s phone and sweep up its contents, including messages, contacts and location history.

Apple said its new Lockdown Mode will combat such attacks by blocking text message attachments and websites using certain complex technologies, as well as blocking incoming invitations, service requests and FaceTime calls, while any wired connection with a computer or accessory is also blocked when an iPhone is locked.

The tech giant said these were just the features available at launch and it would look to continue to strengthen the tool over time.

Apple’s head of security engineering and architecture Ivan Krstic said: “Apple makes the most secure mobile devices on the market.

“Lockdown Mode is a groundbreaking capability that reflects our unwavering commitment to protecting users from even the rarest, most sophisticated attacks.

“While the vast majority of users will never be the victims of highly targeted cyberattacks, we will work tirelessly to protect the small number of users who are.

“That includes continuing to design defences specifically for these users, as well as supporting researchers and organisations around the world doing critically important work in exposing mercenary companies that create these digital attacks.”

Apple said the new feature would offer an extreme, optional level of security for the very few users who may be targeted by spyware because of who they are or what they do.

As a further part of that work, Apple said it would be doubling the security bounties it offers researchers who find flaws in Lockdown Mode – confirming it would offer bounties of up to two million dollars (£1.7 million) in this area.

In addition, the tech giant said it was funding a 10 million dollar (£8.4 million) grant to support organisations that investigate, expose and prevent cyberattacks and more targeted spyware attacks.

The grant is being made to the Dignity and Justice Fund, which was established and is advised by the Ford Foundation, an organisation which aims to advance equity globally.

