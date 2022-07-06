NHS staff criticise ‘incomprehensible’ scrapping of special Covid leave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NHS staff criticise ‘incomprehensible’ scrapping of special Covid leave

By Press Association
July 7 2022, 12.04am
Covid-related absences had been fully paid for all NHS workers, regardless of their length of service (Peter Byrne/ PA)
The Government’s decision to cut enhanced Covid-related sick pay and special leave for NHS workers in England has been called “wrong” and “incomprehensible” by NHS staff.

Covid-related absences had been fully paid for all NHS workers, regardless of their length of service.

However from July 7 staff terms and conditions in coronavirus workforce guidance will be withdrawn, meaning the immediate end to sick pay for new episodes of Covid-19 sickness, according to the Royal College of Nursing, and access to special leave for the purposes of self-isolation will also be withdrawn.

A statement from campaign and advocacy group Long Covid Nurses and Midwives UK (LCNM), chaired by Dr Alison Twycross, said the move was considered “a slap in the face” by “those people who worked selflessly on the front line throughout the pandemic”.

Dr Alison Twycross
The statement said: “These changes take away the financial security for thousands of NHS staff with long Covid.

“Nurses and midwives, along with other NHS staff, stepped up throughout the pandemic often without adequate PPE, putting themselves and their family at risk.

“The cost of doing so has been huge, particularly for those healthcare staff who now have long Covid.

“During the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic NHS staff were hailed as heroes and clapped every Thursday evening – however, it appears they are heroes no longer and are being abandoned by governments across Great Britain.”

The number of people in hospital in England who have tested positive for Covid-19 has climbed above 10,000 for the first time since April, reaching 10,658 on July 4, up 36% week on week.

Julie Taylor, 43, a nurse from Yorkshire, said the new rules are “incomprehensible”.

Ms Taylor, who is now working from home due to long Covid, said the rules could cost nurses like her their careers.

She told the PA news agency: “The news that Covid-19 sick pay is going to be removed across the UK is incomprehensible.

“Long Covid is a work-acquired injury for many of us. Nothing has changed – we have no effective treatment and no cure, so how are people with long Covid able to get back to work safely and effectively?

“Long Covid is the pandemic within the pandemic; it’s disabling and multifaceted and we need research, treatment and support – not the risk of our income and careers being taken away.”

Julie Taylor
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: “As we learn to live with Covid, we are withdrawing the temporary NHS staff sickness guidance that was put in place at the height of the pandemic, as part of plans to move back to the normal arrangements set out in the NHS terms and conditions.

“This provides generous support for NHS staff with up to six months full pay and six months half pay, depending on length of service.”

However, Karen, 60, who did not want to give her surname, a clinical support worker on the wards, from Bedfordshire, said the change of rules “is wrong”.

She told PA: “Colleagues have caught Covid several times since the pandemic began.

“Now we are going to have to consider if we can even afford to be off sick when we catch it, or suffer from long Covid.

“We are the ones on the front line nursing these patients and now we will be penalised for that. This government has got this wrong and is playing with our lives.”

