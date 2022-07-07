Dozens on trial for 2018 fatal bridge collapse in Italy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dozens on trial for 2018 fatal bridge collapse in Italy

By Press Association
July 7 2022, 12.21pm Updated: July 7 2022, 1.11pm
Two victims’ mothers embrace outside the court (Antonio Calanni/AP)

Fifty-nine people have gone on trial for the 2018 collapse of Genoa’s Morandi Bridge, accused of manslaughter and other charges in the deaths of 43 people.

The defendants include former executives and experts of the company that manages many of Italy’s bridges and roads, as well as former officials of the Italian ministry of infrastructure and transport.

A huge section of the Morandi Bridge broke off during a violent rainstorm on August 14 2018, when roads were packed with holidaymakers, sending cars plunging into the dry riverbed below.

The collapsed Morandi Bridge in Genoa (Antonio Calanni/AP)

Prosecutors have alleged the defendants knew the bridge, which was built in the 1960s, was at risk of collapsing and that corners were cut on maintenance to save money.

The bridge’s designer had recommended regular upkeep to remove rust, especially due to the corrosive effect of moist air from the nearby Ligurian Sea, and maintenance to counter the effect of pollution on concrete.

In April, a Genoa judge approved plea bargain requests by both the roads company, Autostrade per Italia, and the Spea engineering company, to pay 29 million euros (£25 million) to the Italian government in exchange for avoiding a trial.

Prosecutors allege the defendants knew the bridge was at risk of collapsing (Antonio Calanni/AP)

The lawyer for former Austostrade chief executive Giovanni Castellucci, who is among the defendants, said the trial would show that the bridge collapsed not as a result of maintenance negligence but due to an original “construction defect”.

“This is why 43 people died in a terrifying and absurd way,” lawyer Giovanni Paolo Accinni told reporters outside the Genoa tribunal, the LaPresse news agency reported.

A replacement bridge, designed by renowned architect Renzo Piano, who is from Genoa, features 43 lamps in memory of the people who perished.

The governor of Liguria, Giovanni Toti, said the start of the trial was important for the region but also relatives of the 43 victims.

“Starting today, justice and truth are closer and we hope will arrive quickly,” Mr Toti wrote on Facebook.

“It’s the only way to rebuild the trust between citizens and the state that collapsed on that godforsaken August 14.”

After the collapse, the Italian government forged a deal in which the Benetton fashion family agreed to sell its ownership stake in Autostrade.

After an hour of procedural motions, Judge Paolo Lepri adjourned the proceedings and set a new hearing for September 14 in a trial that is expected to take more than a year to reach any verdicts, LaPresse reported.

