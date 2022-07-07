JVT hails colleagues as he is knighted for helping steer nation through pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
JVT hails colleagues as he is knighted for helping steer nation through pandemic

By Press Association
July 7 2022, 1.59pm
Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam said he was “standing on the shoulders of others” after being knighted for helping steer the nation through the pandemic with his public health work and broadcasts.

Sir Jonathan, known to friends and colleagues as JVT, gained public affection for delivering health messages with a dose of humour and colourful analogies during the Covid crisis he described as a period of “crazy, but determined focus.”

He was recognised alongside former colleague Dr Dame Jenny Harries, who like the professor is a former deputy chief medical officer for England and was made a Dame Commander for her role supporting the health of the nation and making broadcasts.

Speaking after the Buckingham Palace investiture ceremony hosted by the Duke of Cambridge, Sir Jonathan said: “Looking back at the height of the pandemic, time has just compressed.

Professor Dame Jenny Harries
Professor Dame Jenny Harries at the palace (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“And it’s kind of very difficult to separate the beginning from where we are now, because it’s just been such a whirlwind, but it was really a time of kind of crazy, but determined focus.”

Dame Jenny, now chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, said: “We’re both public health doctors and in many ways trying to work through the pandemic, understand the new pathogen and respond to it and enable the public and the services to join together and get through it, is actually really what we’re trained to do.”

Sir Jonathan joined the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) on secondment from the University of Nottingham in 2017 and has returned to be the pro-vice-chancellor for the faculty of medicine and health sciences.

He praised colleagues in his former office as “absolutely superb” and said: “Well, it’s always an honour and also very humbling to be recognised.

“But I have to say it again, when you get this kind of thing, when you work in the kind of teams we’ve worked in over the last two-and-a-half years – you are standing on the shoulders of others.”

Professor Kevin Fenton
Professor Kevin Fenton (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Professor Kevin Fenton, regional director, public health, NHS London, was made a CBE for services to public health.

His focus was the health of London and he also appeared on screen to deliver Covid messages.

Prof Fenton said: “It’s been a real privilege to be able to be the public health leader for this wonderful city of nine million people and have the responsibility of taking us all through the pandemic safely, to limit harm and to make sure we emerge on the other side.”

Jordan Henderson, captain of Liverpool Football Club and an England player, was awarded an MBE For services to his sport and charity, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, but declined to speak to the press.

Henderson won the FA and League cups with Liverpool last season. He has also won more than 60 international caps and in April 2020 was an architect of the Players Together initiative that encouraged professional footballers to donate to the NHS.

