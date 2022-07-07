Justin Harding seizes chance in Scotland after LIV Golf sanction suspended

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Justin Harding seizes chance in Scotland after LIV Golf sanction suspended

By Press Association
July 7 2022, 2.01pm Updated: July 7 2022, 3.19pm
South Africa’s Justin Harding carded an opening 65 in the Genesis Scottish Open (Zac Goodwin/PA)
South Africa’s Justin Harding made the most of his late addition to the Genesis Scottish Open with a flawless opening 65 at the Renaissance Club.

DP World Tour members who played in the first LIV Golf event last month without permission had been banned from the £6.7million tournament, plus two other events co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour, and hit with individual fines of £100,000.

However, following a hearing before Sport Resolutions (UK) on Monday, the suspensions imposed on Harding, Ian Poulter and Adrian Otaegui were temporarily stayed, pending determination of their substantive appeals.

Harding’s fellow South African Branden Grace – who won the second LIV event in Portland – was also added to the field on Tuesday, with Harding and Otaegui sent out in the first group on Thursday and Poulter and Grace in the same position on Friday.

“I’m trying my best to just play golf, put food on the table,” Harding said. “I am by no means a fighter, I’m not confrontational so it’s an awkward situation to be in.

“I always thought it would be a bit tricky but didn’t realise it was going to be blown up as much as this. I thought it might have been handled a bit better by all parties.

“I was a little upset I was told I could not play. I have supported the European Tour for a long period and I’m happy to continue to do so. I’ve not had too many issues (with other players). There’s times when it’s a little uncomfortable but we have to look after ourselves.

Justin Harding
Justin Harding on the 10th hole during day one of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club (Steve Welsh/PA)

“I have not signed a contract with LIV so I feel like I am in a slightly different position. I’ve played in the ones I’ve got into via an order of merit or world rankings and I have no idea if I’m in the next one.”

Harding has earned more than 1.1million US dollars (£918,000) from the individual element of the two LIV Golf events to date, finishing in a tie for 10th at Centurion Club in Hertfordshire and tied eighth in Portland.

“It was an invitational, it was worth a bucketload of money and I felt I could play in it,” he added of the inaugural event.

American Cameron Tringale overtook Harding at the top of the leaderboard in spectacular fashion, starting the back nine with six straight birdies to reach nine under, meaning he needed to play the last three holes in two under to shoot just the second 59 in DP World Tour history.

However, the world number 55 missed from 12 feet for birdie on the par-five 16th and parred the last two holes to return a 61, equalling the course record set by Bernd Wiesberger in 2019.

“I’ve had some flashes of brilliance in the last couple months but this was a special day for sure,” Tringale said.

“It would mean a whole lot (to win). I haven’t had a professional win on my own, and obviously Scotland is where golf started, so this place is special. Everyone here has appreciation for the game.”

