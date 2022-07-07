Alan Titchmarsh among fans ‘excited’ for Britain’s Neal Skupski in doubles final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alan Titchmarsh among fans ‘excited’ for Britain’s Neal Skupski in doubles final

By Press Association
July 7 2022, 2.39pm
Alan Titchmarsh attends day eleven of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. (PA)
Alan Titchmarsh attends day eleven of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. (PA)

Broadcaster and gardener Alan Titchmarsh is among the tennis fans who are “excited” to watch British player Neal Skupski in the mixed doubles final at Wimbledon.

Skupski and his American partner Desirae Krawczyk, who won Wimbledon together last year, will go up against Australians Matthew Ebden and Samantha Stosur for the Championship title on Centre Court on Thursday.

Fans at the SW19 grounds said they would be cheering on the duo but added they felt the fact a Briton is playing in a Wimbledon final has gone “under the radar”.

British players Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram are currently playing their semi-finals match against Ebden and his men’s doubles partner Max Purcell on Court One.

Titchmarsh, who was at Wimbledon with his wife Alison for her birthday, said they would be rooting for Skupski as they watch the doubles on Centre Court.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Ten – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Neal Skupski celebrates winning in the semi-finals (PA)

“We are terribly excited,” he told the PA news agency.

“It is a good place to come for a birthday.

“I think it’s the fact that we have had so many (British players) get so far this year.

“It’s been a vintage year and Cameron Norrie with all hopes on him – so very patriotic.”

John Cartner, 52 and his wife Rosalyn, from Ayrshire in Scotland, also said they were “excited” to watch Skupski and Krawczyk as fans of doubles tennis.

Mr Cartner said: “We hope it will be a tight match so it goes on a bit longer, a bit more exciting.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Ten – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski celebrates winning their mixed doubles semi-final match against Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic (PA)

“But as long as they come out on top, then I think we are quite happy about that.”

He added that he also feels not enough commentary or focus is given to doubles tennis.

“Every year there is somebody (British) in doubles – there is always someone doing really well in doubles,” Mr Cartner added.

“And he’s the defending champion.”

Mr Cartner went on to say: “I would be disappointed if we see the ladies’ semis and then the place is empty when the doubles final is on because the doubles final is quite a big thing – any final is a big thing.”

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Eleven – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
John Cartner, 52 and his with Rosalyn, 47, from Ayrshire attend day 11 of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships (PA)

Jill Little and Kim Craig, both 60 and from Belfast, who played doubles together when they were at school together, said they were also excited to watch the final.

Ms Little said: “We will definitely be watching that doubles final on Centre Court later.”

At first, the pair were unaware that a British player would be in the match but Ms Little said they would now be backing Skupski.

“Yes, we’re excited,” she said. “Nobody seems to be talking about this person, why’s that?”

Ms Craig added: “This guy seems to have slipped under the radar.”

Ms Little said: “I haven’t been glued to the commentary, but I think the commentary has missed out potentially of bigging this up and making more of it.

“If we won’t be biased about our home-grown players, who will be?”

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Eleven – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Jill Little, 60, and Kim Craig, 60, from Belfast, attend day 11 of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (PA)

It comes after Skupski told the PA news agency on Wednesday: “We are looking forward to tomorrow and hopefully we can defend our title.”

He later added: “Hopefully we get a nice British crowd to cheer us on and hopefully we do not have too big a gap between the ladies’ semis.

“Hopefully a lot of the people will stay and watch.

“It will be difficult, maybe Wimbledon sees everyone go and they will open the grounds up and let everyone come in if they’ve got a grounds pass but I guess that will just depend on how long our match will go on.”

