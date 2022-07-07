Republican candidate for Michigan governor pleads not guilty over January 6 riot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Republican candidate for Michigan governor pleads not guilty over January 6 riot

By Press Association
July 7 2022, 4.51pm
Ryan Kelley appeared via video link for a brief hearing in federal court (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)
A Republican candidate for Michigan governor has pleaded not guilty for his actions during the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6 last year when he says he and other supporters of then-president Donald Trump were exercising their free speech rights.

Ryan Kelley appeared via video link for a brief hearing in federal court, weeks after the real estate broker was arrested at his home in western Michigan and charged with several offences for his role in the riot.

Kelley said little during the hearing, but at a debate on Wednesday night he said that he and others at the Capitol were unhappy with the 2020 presidential election, when Mr Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

“That was a First Amendment activity by a majority of those people, myself included,” Kelley said.

“We were there protesting the government because we don’t like the results of the 2020 election, the process of how it happened. And we have that First Amendment right. And that’s what 99% of the people were there for that day.”

Kelley is accused of disruptive conduct, injuring public property and entering restricted space without permission.

Federal investigators said Kelley was recorded on video outside the US Capitol on the day of the insurrection, repeatedly waving to the crowd and directing them towards stairs leading into the building. He used his phone to “film the crowd assaulting and pushing past US Capitol police officers” and was in a crowd that climbed stairs to a Capitol entrance after causing police to retreat, the FBI said.

Ryan Kelley
Ryan Kelley said he and others at the Capitol were unhappy with the 2020 presidential election (Daniel Shular/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Kelley was a little-known candidate in a field of five Republicans vying for the Republican nomination on August 2 to face Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer in November.

He has said he believes the arrest and accompanying publicity helped increase his name recognition and gain supporters.

Kelley has also questioned the timing of the charges, which were filed about a year-and-a-half after the Capitol riot.

He says they are politically motivated and that he is being targeted by the Biden administration and others on the left.

Kelley decided to run for governor after leading protests against Ms Whitmer and restrictions she imposed during the coronavirus pandemic. They included a rally at the Michigan Statehouse in Lansing, where heavily armed militias entered the building.

