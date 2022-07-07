Northern Ireland outclassed by Norway in Euro 2022 defeat in Southampton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Northern Ireland outclassed by Norway in Euro 2022 defeat in Southampton

By Press Association
July 7 2022, 10.03pm
Norway’s Caroline Graham Hansen, right, scores a penalty (Nigel French/PA)
Northern Ireland were outclassed on their major tournament debut as Norway romped to a comprehensive 4-1 Euro 2022 victory in Southampton.

First-half finishes from Julie Blakstad and Frida Maanum, plus a Caroline Graham Hansen penalty, put the two-time European champions on course for a routine success to dampen an historic occasion for their opponents.

Defender Julie Nelson – Northern Ireland’s most-capped female player – gave the competition’s lowest-ranked nation brief hope of an unlikely comeback by heading in a landmark goal just after the interval.

Northern Ireland’s Julie Nelson is mobbed by team-mates after scoring
But Guro Reiten’s free-kick sealed a routine success for Martin Sjogren’s side to move them level on three points with hosts England at the top of Group A.

A difficult evening for Kenny Shiels’ underdogs was compounded by forward Simone Magill – who has just moved from Everton to Aston Villa – leaving the field in tears late on due to injury.

Following Wednesday evening’s record-breaking Old Trafford attendance of 68,871 for the championship opener, a more modest crowd of 9,146 turned out in the St Mary’s sunshine, with a sizeable contingent from each nation.

Norway – winners of this competition in 1987 and 1993 – twice thrashed their opponents 6-0 in qualifying and swiftly had Northern Ireland staring down the barrel of another heavy defeat by capitalising on a string of defensive lapses.

Manchester City midfielder Blakstad claimed the 10th-minute opener, beating goalkeeper Jackie Burns at her near post with a low, left-footed drive after right-back Abbie Magee was caught well out of position.

Arsenal player Maanum swiftly doubled the advantage.

She dispossessed Chloe McCarron just outside the Northern Ireland 18-yard box following a poorly executed goal-kick and was then left with a simple finish into an unguarded net after receiving the ball back from the unselfish Ada Hegerberg.

While Shiels’ team showed spurts of enterprise on the break, the one-way traffic continued.

Northern Ireland’s Rebecca Holloway in action
Burns produced a pair of fine saves, before 2018 Ballon d’Or recipient Hegerberg squandered two golden chances to stretch the lead, including being denied a tap-in as Magee atoned for her earlier error with a superb last-ditch block.

Northern Ireland were regularly being carved open and once again contributed to their own downfall as the game effectively ended as contest in the 31st minute.

VAR intervened after Nadene Caldwell inexplicably handled the ball in her own box following an inswinging corner, allowing impressive Barcelona star Hansen to confidently dispatch the resultant spot-kick beyond the fingertips of the diving Burns.

Shiels, whose squad contains 13 part-time players, responded to a difficult opening period by bringing on veteran captain Marissa Callaghan for her first appearance since suffering a toe injury in May.

The alteration helped spark an immediate response.

Rachel Furness smashed the ball back across the box after Norway made a mess of clearing a corner and 37-year-old centre-back Nelson claimed a small piece of history by nodding over the line, despite the best efforts of keeper Guro Pettersen.

The goal was greeted rapturously by the vocal Green and White Army on the terraces.

Yet thoughts of an improbable fightback were quickly extinguished as Chelsea winger Reiten restored the three-goal advantage by catching out Burns with a low, 20-yard free-kick.

An offside flag later denied Hegerberg a place on the scoresheet, before the devastated Magill departed in visible distress following an awkward fall.

Northern Ireland will look to bounce back on Monday when Austria visit St Mary’s, while Norway travel along the south coast for a tantalising showdown with Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses in Brighton.

