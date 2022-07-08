Volodymyr Zelensky: Boris Johnson supported us ‘from first day of Russia terror’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Volodymyr Zelensky: Boris Johnson supported us ‘from first day of Russia terror’

By Press Association
July 8 2022, 2.25am Updated: July 8 2022, 1.05pm
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed his gratitude to Boris Johnson for supporting his country ‘from the first day of the Russian terror’ after the British PM announced his resignation (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed his gratitude to Boris Johnson for supporting his country “from the first day of the Russian terror” after the Prime Minister announced his resignation.

In the Ukrainian leader’s nightly video address on Thursday, he said news of Mr Johnson’s decision to quit was the “main topic (of conversation) in our country”.

Mr Zelensky added that Britain held a leading global role “in the protection of freedoms” and “the leadership and charisma of the head of state are always of exceptional importance”.

In thanking Mr Johnson for supporting Ukraine “from the first day of the Russian terror”, Mr Zelensky said: “Whatever is happening in London’s rooms of power, Great Britain’s support for Ukraine should not change.”

Ukraine Government handout photo dated 09/04/22 of Prime Minister Boris Johnson with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, during his visit to Kyiv the Ukrainian capital
Prime Minister Boris Johnson with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, during his visit to Kyiv in April (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA)

The Ukrainian president said when he had expressed his gratitude to Mr Johnson earlier that day as the two spoke by phone, the Tory leader had offered assurances the UK would remain steadfast in its support of the war-torn nation.

Mr Johnson announced his resignation after droves of top Government officials quit over the latest scandal to engulf him, marking an end to three tumultuous years in which he tried to bluster his way through one ethical lapse after another.

The brash 58-year-old politician who took Britain out of the European Union and steered it through Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine was brought down by one scandal too many – the latest involving his appointment of a Tory whip who is facing multiple sexual misconduct allegations.

