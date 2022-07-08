Volodymyr Zelensky: Boris Johnson supported us ‘from first day of Russia terror’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed his gratitude to Boris Johnson for supporting his country “from the first day of the Russian terror” after the Prime Minister announced his resignation.

In the Ukrainian leader’s nightly video address on Thursday, he said news of Mr Johnson’s decision to quit was the “main topic (of conversation) in our country”.

Mr Zelensky added that Britain held a leading global role “in the protection of freedoms” and “the leadership and charisma of the head of state are always of exceptional importance”.

In thanking Mr Johnson for supporting Ukraine “from the first day of the Russian terror”, Mr Zelensky said: “Whatever is happening in London’s rooms of power, Great Britain’s support for Ukraine should not change.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, during his visit to Kyiv in April (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA)

The Ukrainian president said when he had expressed his gratitude to Mr Johnson earlier that day as the two spoke by phone, the Tory leader had offered assurances the UK would remain steadfast in its support of the war-torn nation.

Mr Johnson announced his resignation after droves of top Government officials quit over the latest scandal to engulf him, marking an end to three tumultuous years in which he tried to bluster his way through one ethical lapse after another.

The brash 58-year-old politician who took Britain out of the European Union and steered it through Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine was brought down by one scandal too many – the latest involving his appointment of a Tory whip who is facing multiple sexual misconduct allegations.