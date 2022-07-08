Six injured in second Pamplona bull run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Six injured in second Pamplona bull run

By Press Association
July 8 2022, 9.39am
A runner falls as people run through the street with fighting bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona (AP)
A runner falls as people run through the street with fighting bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona (AP)

No gorings have been reported during the second San Fermin Festival bull run in the Spanish city of Pamplona, although six people were taken to the hospital with injuries, the Red Cross said.

The running of the bulls, which lasted three minutes and 10 seconds, produced some hairy moments as runners slipped or tripped and fell while the bulls charged down the narrow streets of the event route.

The bulls at times broke into separate groups, and one of them trailed behind the rest, making the course extra unpredictable for runners trying to scamper out of their way.

Spain Running of the Bulls
A runner falls as people sprint through the street with fighting bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona (AP)

The lagging bull initially refused to be corralled at the end of the run.

One of the people injured was stomped on the back by a bull.

The most dangerous injuries at San Fermín are gorings, in which a bull’s horn skewers a runner.

Spain Running of the Bulls
Runners touch the religious figure of Saint Fermin ahead of the event (AP)

Eight people were gored in 2019, the last festival before a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Sixteen people have died in Pamplona’s bull runs since 1910. The last death occurred in 2009.

Friday’s was the second of the festival’s eight scheduled bull runs. They are followed by drinking, eating and attending cultural events for the rest of the day.

The bulls that run each morning are killed in afternoon contests with professional bullfighters.

Spain Running of the Bulls
People run through the street (AP)

The incredibly popular festivities draw tens of thousands of visitors from around the world.

The festival was made world famous by Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel The Sun Also Rises.

