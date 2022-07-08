Driver set to stand trial over alleged role in fatal Croydon tram crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Driver set to stand trial over alleged role in fatal Croydon tram crash

By Press Association
July 8 2022, 11.25am Updated: July 8 2022, 11.33am
Investigators at the scene after a tram derailed and overturned in Croydon, south London, killing seven people (PA)
Investigators at the scene after a tram derailed and overturned in Croydon, south London, killing seven people (PA)

A tram driver is set to stand trial at crown court over his alleged role in the Croydon crash that claimed the lives of seven passengers in 2016.

Alfred Dorris, 48, of Ravenscroft Road, Beckhenham, south-east London, denied a charge of failing to take reasonable care at work under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

He appeared in the dock at Croydon Crown Court on Friday wearing a black top and navy and grey bomber jacket and spoke only to enter the not guilty plea.

Seven people were killed and 51 injured in the disaster on November 9 2016 when a tram is said to have spun off the tracks and toppled over near the Sandilands stop in south London.

The victims of the crash were Dane Chinnery, 19, Philip Seary, 57, Dorota Rynkiewicz, 35, Robert Huxley, 63, and Philip Logan, 52, all from New Addington, and Donald Collett, 62, and Mark Smith, 35, both from Croydon.

Croydon tram crash court case
Driver Alfred Dorris entered a not guilty plea (PA)

Dorris allegedly “failed to negotiate the tram around the Sandilands curve at a safe speed so as to prevent the tram derailing and overturning,” according to the indictment.

Mr Justice Fraser applied to transfer the case for trial at either the Old Bailey or Southwark Crown Court on a date yet to be fixed and the driver will remain on unconditional bail.

Services on Croydon Tramlink are managed by TfL and operated by TOL, both of which indicated guilty pleas at an earlier hearing over health and safety failings in relation to the crash and will be sentenced at Croydon Crown Court at a later date.

The prosecution is being brought by regulator the Office of Rail and Road.

