Rescued sea turtles in Israel released back into the wild

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Rescued sea turtles in Israel released back into the wild

By Press Association
July 8 2022, 12.49pm Updated: July 8 2022, 1.11pm
Dr Yaniv Levy, left, and Guy Ivgy treat a wounded sea turtle at the Sea Turtle Rescue Centre (Oded Balilty/AP)
Dr Yaniv Levy, left, and Guy Ivgy treat a wounded sea turtle at the Sea Turtle Rescue Centre (Oded Balilty/AP)

More than a dozen endangered sea turtles that were rescued after suffering major injuries in the Mediterranean have scuttled their way over a beach in Israel after months of medical care.

The 15 loggerhead sea turtles and two green sea turtles were released back into the wild after months of rehabilitation at the Sea Turtle Rescue Centre in central Israel.

Each was taken to the facility, run by Israel’s Nature and Parks Authority, over the winter suffering from various kinds of physical trauma, likely caused by underwater explosives.

Green and brown sea turtles make their way to the Mediterranean Sea after being released
Green and brown sea turtles make their way to the Mediterranean Sea after being released (Oded Balilty/AP)

The sea turtle species are listed as threatened and endangered respectively by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and are protected under Israeli law.

The seafaring reptiles received months of intensive care, starting with antibiotics and fluids, at the facility north of Tel Aviv on the Mediterranean coast.

Yaniv Levy, a sea turtle ecologist who manages the centre, said that before releasing the turtles, the biologists made certain “that we’re not making any mistake and we’re bringing back the turtle 100% healthy to the wild”.

After they were cleaned, measured and weighed, the scientists glued satellite tags to the shells of several individuals so that they can monitor the turtles’ location and continue studying their behaviour in the wild.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]