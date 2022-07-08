Prince of Wales stops off for ice cream on seaside visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Prince of Wales stops off for ice cream on seaside visit

By Press Association
July 8 2022, 2.17pm
The Prince of Wales receives an ice cream after a visit to the Winter Gardens in Morecambe, Lancashire (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Prince of Wales receives an ice cream after a visit to the Winter Gardens in Morecambe, Lancashire (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Prince of Wales stopped off for an ice cream as he paid a visit to the seaside.

Charles enjoyed a scoop of vanilla at the family-run Brucciani’s ice cream shop in Morecambe, Lancashire, on Friday.

Amelia Brucciani, 16, who served the prince, said: “It is massively exciting.”

Her father Paolo added: “This cafe was opened in 1939, the week before the Second World War, by my grandfather.

“We’ve had quite a few famous customers, including Shirley Bassey, but we’ve never served royalty!”

Before his ice cream, Charles visited the neighbouring Winter Gardens where he praised volunteers working to restore the theatre.

Royal visit to Morecambe and Lancashire
The Prince of Wales during a visit to the Winter Gardens in Morecambe, Lancashire (Peter Byrne/PA)

As he unveiled a plaque to mark the building’s 125th anniversary, he said: “I’m so glad to have had this all-too-brief opportunity to join you today.

“As somebody who, I’m afraid, has a terrible weakness for trying to rescue heritage buildings of all kinds around this country and elsewhere with varying degrees of success, because you know as well as I do how much of a challenge it is to marshal all the resources and everything else to be able to bring these remarkable places back to life for the sake of local people and for so many valuable uses.

“I do greatly admire people like yourselves who are so passionate that you won’t give up, you manage to battle on and never take no for an answer.”

He was greeted by cheering crowds as he arrived in Morecambe and was handed a box of fishing flies by four-year-old Elizabeth Williams, whose family run the Troutflies UK shop.

Her grandfather Robert Glennon, 58, said: “He does fly fishing so we thought: why not give him a box?

“He said: ‘Let’s hope I can catch something with these.’”

Elizabeth’s mother Annie Williams, 35, added: “She was very excited to meet a real-life prince, although I think she thought he would be more like Prince Eric from Disney.”

Royal visit to Morecambe and Lancashire
The Prince of Wales receives a box of flies for flyfishing from Robert Glennon and Elizabeth Williams (Peter Byrne/PA)

Annie Gosling, 60, from Fleetwood, Lancashire, said she and dog Pebbles had been waiting since 9am to see Charles, who arrived shortly after 11.30am.

She said: “I think I’m going to die of excitement. He told me I’ve got a very smart dog.”

Inside the Winter Gardens, Charles also met trustees and volunteers from Morecambe Bay Food Bank, who told him they were supporting 700 families a month with food parcels.

Trustee Joanna Young said: “We’re so honoured by how interested he was.

“We’re very busy and we’re bracing ourselves for this winter.”

Charles went out onto the theatre’s balcony to see the location of the proposed Eden Project North, which is expected to open on Morecambe’s seafront in 2024, subject to funding.

He said he thought the attraction, which it is estimated will inject £200 million a year into the North West economy, would provide “real inspiration” for the town.

He also met founders and staff from LiNa Energy, a Lancaster-based firm working to produce batteries to store renewable energy, and told them the product could be “really game-changing”.

Charles was also due to visit Morecambe Fire Station and Weeton Barracks during his trip to Lancashire.

