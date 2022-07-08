Zoo hails arrival of nine endangered penguin chicks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Zoo hails arrival of nine endangered penguin chicks

By Press Association
July 8 2022, 2.17pm Updated: July 8 2022, 3.15pm
A baby penguin chick (Chester Zoo/PA)
A baby penguin chick (Chester Zoo/PA)

Chester Zoo has welcomed the arrival of nine endangered Humboldt penguin chicks.

Keepers have named the baby birds after their favourite fruits.

The first to hatch was Plum, with Peach, Papaya, Cherry, Rhubarb, Satsuma, Lemon and Banana also joining the colony.

The final chick was named Iona-Berry in honour of a vet who saved the eyesight of the penguins’ father, Munch, last year.

Sophie Bissaker, parrots and penguins keeper at Chester Zoo, said: “There’s nothing quite like hearing tiny chirps coming from the penguin nests and seeing little balls of fluff snuggled up with their parents just moments after hatching.

“Penguin Island is buzzing with activity.

Penguin chicks born
Zookeepers have named the Humboldt penguin chicks after their favourite fruits (Chester Zoo/ PA)

“Zookeepers have a trend of naming the penguins using a different theme each year and previously we’ve had brands of crisps, chocolate bars and, in 2020, our NHS heroes.

“After some serious thought, we’ve decided to name this year’s class after different types of fruit.”

Of the world’s 18 penguin species, Humboldts, typically found on the rocky shores of Peru and Chile, are one of the most at risk of extinction due to climate change, overfishing and rising ocean acidity levels.

As a result, they are becoming less common and have been listed as vulnerable to extinction by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (ICUN).

Chester’s newly-hatched Humboldt penguins have now started swimming in the zoo’s pool.

Penguin chicks born
Chester’s newly-hatched Humboldt penguins have begun swimming lessons in the zoo’s pool, where they will learn to catch food for themselves (Chester Zoo/PA)

Ms Bissaker said: “For the first three months of life, mum and dad keep their new chicks tucked away while they feed and nurture them.

“To help them gain weight while they’re so young, we provide the parents with extra fish, which they swallow, churn into a high-protein soup and regurgitate at feeding times.

“They’ve just started to venture out of the nest to begin swimming lessons in the main pool, where they’ll learn how to catch food for themselves.

“In a few weeks they’ll shed their fluffy grey feathers to reveal their iconic black and white feathers underneath, which are waterproof and help them zoom through the water.”

