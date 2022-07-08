In Pictures: Britons take to the rivers to bask in the summer sun By Press Association July 8 2022, 3.47pm A family use a unicorn-themed pedalo on the River Avon in Warwick (Jacob King/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Boats were much in demand as Britons availed themselves of the chance to take to the water amid hot weather. With a heatwave forecast, rowing boats on the River Nidd in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, were a popular choice, with paddle boarders also venturing out. People in a rowing boat enjoy the hot weather on the River Nidd in Knaresborough (Danny Lawson/PA) A young girl enjoys the hot weather in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA) A paddle boarder takes to the River Nidd (Danny Lawson/PA) People enjoy the hot weather in a rowing boat underneath the Knaresborough Viaduct on the River Nidd (Danny Lawson/PA) The River Avon was also a busy spot for those looking to take advantage of the good weather. Shakespeare’s town was a midsummer dream as people admired the swans, took to boats or enjoyed the historic surroundings. Boats were in demand in Stratford-upon-Avon (Jacob King/PA) People enjoy a boat trip along the River Avon (Jacob King/PA) Swans proved a popular draw for those enjoying the weather (Jacob King/PA) The warm temperatures drew plenty of people outside in Stratford-upon-Avon (Jacob King/PA) Elsewhere on the Avon, Warwick Castle was another impressive backdrop for those taking to the water. Boats sail down the River Avon by Warwick Castle (Jacob King/PA) And in North Yorkshire, Bolton Abbey was a picture amid the summer heat. A man navigates the stepping stones at Bolton Abbey (Danny Lawson/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier In Pictures: Britons head to coast on sun-kissed Saturday ‘Inflatable toys are unsuitable for the sea’: Beachgoers in Tayside and Fife warned to take care after lifeboat callouts