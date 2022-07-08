In Pictures: Britons take to the rivers to bask in the summer sun

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boats were much in demand as Britons availed themselves of the chance to take to the water amid hot weather.

With a heatwave forecast, rowing boats on the River Nidd in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, were a popular choice, with paddle boarders also venturing out.

People in a rowing boat enjoy the hot weather on the River Nidd in Knaresborough (Danny Lawson/PA)

A young girl enjoys the hot weather in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

A paddle boarder takes to the River Nidd (Danny Lawson/PA)

People enjoy the hot weather in a rowing boat underneath the Knaresborough Viaduct on the River Nidd (Danny Lawson/PA)

The River Avon was also a busy spot for those looking to take advantage of the good weather.

Shakespeare’s town was a midsummer dream as people admired the swans, took to boats or enjoyed the historic surroundings.

Boats were in demand in Stratford-upon-Avon (Jacob King/PA)

People enjoy a boat trip along the River Avon (Jacob King/PA)

Swans proved a popular draw for those enjoying the weather (Jacob King/PA)

The warm temperatures drew plenty of people outside in Stratford-upon-Avon (Jacob King/PA)

Elsewhere on the Avon, Warwick Castle was another impressive backdrop for those taking to the water.

Boats sail down the River Avon by Warwick Castle (Jacob King/PA)

And in North Yorkshire, Bolton Abbey was a picture amid the summer heat.

A man navigates the stepping stones at Bolton Abbey (Danny Lawson/PA)