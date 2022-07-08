Sir Mark Rowley: From West Midlands Police to head of the UK’s largest force

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sir Mark Rowley: From West Midlands Police to head of the UK’s largest force

By Press Association
July 8 2022, 4.09pm Updated: July 8 2022, 4.33pm
Sir Mark Rowley is the former counter-terrorism policing chief (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Sir Mark Rowley made his name as the person who helped to transform the UK’s counter-terrorism approach and lead London’s police response in one of the biggest incidents the capital has faced in recent years.

The 57-year-old retired from policing in 2018, but was confirmed to be returning as the Met Police’s chief on Friday.

It comes close to exactly three months since former commissioner Dame Cressida Dick had her last day.

During the intervening years, he has been working on specialist security projects for firms and technology or data-led transformation with start-ups.

Sir Mark began his policing career in 1987 with West Midlands Police after gaining a degree in Mathematics from St Catharine’s College in Cambridge.

He spent many years working as a bobby on the beat before rising through the ranks of policing to become chief constable of Surrey Police in 2008, eight years after joining the force.

He is credited with lifting the public confidence levels in Surrey to the highest in the country during his time as chief.

He was awarded the Queen’s Police Medal in 2011. That same year, he joined the Metropolitan Police as assistant commissioner for Specialist Crime and Operations, shortly after the London Riots.

Sir Mark is credited with transforming the approach to UK counter-terrorism and policing gangs (Victoria Jones/PA)

During that time, he supported the policing of major events in the capital, including the 2012 Olympic Games and the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.

In 2014, he joined the National Police Chiefs’ Council as the lead for counter-terrorism.

Sir Mark is said to have transformed the approach to UK counter-terrorism and policing gangs – and helped to increase community engagement and workforce diversity.

He also led the police response to the London Bridge terror attack in 2017, when eight people were killed.

Sir Mark was in charge of reforms in policing of public order, organised crime and fraud and launched Operation Falcon, a team which was created to combat the growth of online fraud and cybercrime.

After Lord Bernard Hogan-Howe retired in 2017, Sir Mark reportedly applied for the role of commissioner of The Met – but lost out to his predecessor, Dame Cressida.

He then retired from policing a year later and was knighted for his exceptional contribution to national security and national leadership “at a time of unprecedented threat”.

Sir Mark is married with two adult children.

