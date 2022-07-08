‘An inquest date would give us hope’ – brother of girl shot dead in 1972

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘An inquest date would give us hope’ – brother of girl shot dead in 1972

By Press Association
July 8 2022, 5.33pm
Harry Gargan who was 12 when his 13-year-old sister Margaret died after being shot by a soldier in west Belfast in 1972 (PA)
The brother of a 13-year-old girl shot dead 50 years ago has said a date for an inquest would give his family hope.

Margaret Gargan was one of five civilians killed in a shooting incident involving the Army on July 9 1972.

The other four were Catholic priest Father Noel Fitzpatrick, 40, John Dougal, 16, Patrick Butler, 39 and David McCafferty, 15.

The families and their supporters are set to gather on Saturday to mark the 50th anniversary of their deaths.

Pat Finucane death
Sinn Fein MP John Finucane has backed the families (PA)

Speaking to the PA news agency ahead of the event, Margaret’s brother Harry said after 50 years they want answers.

He was 12 when his sister, then aged 13, died. She was then labelled as a gunman.

“I remember my father and I having to crawl on our hands and knees to get to where Margaret was, she was lying there on a corrugated sheet. That sight will never leave me,” he said.

“My mother never recovered from Margaret, she died at 57 of a heart attack.

“She got a letter from a soldier’s mother, apologising that the British Army killed Margaret.”

A fresh inquest into the five deaths is in its preliminary stages.

Mr Gargan said he hopes a date for the full inquest to be heard will be given at the next preliminary hearing in September.

The UK Government’s legacy Bill proposes to end all legal proceedings pertaining to the Troubles and has made the Springhill families anxious their inquest may not go ahead.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill also proposes an effective amnesty for Troubles crimes for those who co-operate with a new information body.

“It has been such a long time. All we really wanted was an inquest, we don’t want prosecutions,” Mr Gargan said.

“We want to hear what happened. If we get a date for the full inquest at the next hearing, that would give us hope.

“We have only one parent left in all the families, that’s David McCafferty’s father, he’s 92, you would like to see him get an inquest.”

Anyone who can assist the inquests is asked to contact the Legacy Inquest Unit.

Sinn Fein MP John Finucane has backed the Springhill families, saying they should not have to wait any longer for truth and justice.

“It is disgraceful that five decades later the families of those killed still do not have answers about what happened to their loved ones,” he said.

“Their courage outshines the shameful actions of the Tory Government that seeks to provide amnesty to the British soldiers that carried out the atrocities in Springhill and all state forces who killed Irish citizens.

“The British Government should listen to the voices of victims, families, political parties and the Irish government who are all opposed to these plans and want them scrapped.

“An agreement which included mechanisms to give victims and families access to truth and justice was reached in 2014 by the political parties and both governments at Stormont House, it should be implemented in full, in a human rights compliant manner.”

