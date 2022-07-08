Loved ones of journalist killed in West Bank lash out at US President Joe Biden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Loved ones of journalist killed in West Bank lash out at US President Joe Biden

By Press Association
July 8 2022, 5.41pm
A mural depicting slain Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh adorns a part of Israel’s controversial separation barrier in the West Bank city of Bethlehem (Mahmoud Illean/AP)
The loved ones of a Palestinian-American reporter killed while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank have lashed out at Joe Biden.

Relatives of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh expressed “grief, outrage and (a) sense of betrayal”, accusing the US of trying to erase Israel’s responsibility for her death.

A US statement earlier this week said Israeli fire likely killed her but that the May 11 shooting in the West Bank town of Jenin was not intentional.

Fallout from the killing is likely to cast a shadow over US President Mr Biden’s trip to Israel and the occupied West Bank next week.

There was no immediate response from US officials.

A reconstruction by The Associated Press lent support to Palestinian eyewitnesses who said Ms Abu Akleh was shot by Israeli forces without making a final determination.

Investigations by CNN, the New York Times and the Washington Post, as well as monitoring by the UN human rights office, reached similar conclusions.

Israel denies Ms Abu Akleh was deliberately targeted, and says she could have been shot by an Israeli soldier or a Palestinian militant during an exchange of fire.

The State Department said in a July 4 statement that the bullet that killed her was too badly damaged to determine who fired it.

The statement said the US had summarised separate investigations by Israel and the Palestinian Authority, concluding that she was likely struck by Israeli fire.

But it found “no reason to believe that this was intentional”, saying it was the result of “tragic circumstances”.

Colleagues and friends react as the Palestinian flag-draped body of veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh is brought to the news channel’s office in the West Bank city of Ramallah in May
Colleagues and friends react as the Palestinian flag-draped body of veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh is brought to the news channel’s office in the West Bank city of Ramallah in May (Abbas Momani/Pool/AP)

The US did not explain how it reached those conclusions or cite evidence to support them.

Abu Akleh’s family said “all available evidence” suggests she was deliberately killed by an Israeli soldier and that the administration had “thoroughly failed to meet the bare minimum expectation” of a credible, independent investigation.

“Instead, the United States has been skulking toward the erasure of any wrongdoing by Israeli forces,” they said in a letter on Friday.

“It is as if you expect the world and us to now just move on. Silence would have been better.”

Relatives also asked Mr Biden to meet with them when he visits the region.

US politicians have pressed the administration for an independent investigation into the killing of Ms Abu Akleh, a veteran on-air correspondent for Al Jazeera’s Arabic language service who was widely known and respected across the Arab world.

Ms Abu Akleh, 51, had spent 25 years reporting on the harsh realities of life under Israeli military rule.

Israeli police confront mourners as they carry the coffin of Ms Abu Akleh
Israeli police confront mourners as they carry the coffin of Ms Abu Akleh (Maya Levin/AP)

Palestinians view her as a martyr to journalism as well as their national cause.

Israeli police drew widespread criticism when they beat mourners and pallbearers at her funeral in Jerusalem on May 14.

An Israeli newspaper last month reported that a police investigation found wrongdoing by some of its officers, but said those who supervised the event will not be seriously punished.

