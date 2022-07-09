What the papers say – July 9 By Press Association July 9 2022, 5.47am What the papers say – July 9 (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Rishi Sunak’s bid for Number 10 is the top story on the front pages as the weekend begins. Mr Sunak’s declaration started a “scramble” and “race” for the job, according to the i and The Independent. I WEEKEND: Race is on: Sunak starts Tory leader scramble #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/K7K8wLoIl6— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 8, 2022 INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: @RishiSunak starts No10 race with vow to rebuild trust #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/LaOIbk7HK6— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 8, 2022 The Daily Telegraph splashes Mr Sunak’s statement that tax cuts “must wait” as he launched his public campaign, while The Times leads on his warning “not to listen to fairytales”. 📰 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'Tax cuts must wait, says Sunak, the ‘serious candidate’’ #TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/5SHMmEIg7F… pic.twitter.com/vuQRKdpiur— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 8, 2022 THE TIMES: Don’t listen to fairytales, @RishiSunak tells Tory voters #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/bx2I4FYtzq— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 8, 2022 The Guardian says: “Let the battle begin.” Guardian front page, Saturday 9 July 2022: Let battle begin pic.twitter.com/LwtjtQSdYz— The Guardian (@guardian) July 8, 2022 The Daily Mail leads on a red wall backlash against “Tory traitors”. MAIL: Red Wall Backlash At Tory Traitors #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/xNz2eb4Jde— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 8, 2022 The Daily Express gives priority to Boris Johnson’s promise not to u-turn on his Rwanda policy. Saturday's front page: Boris: No turning back on Rwanda #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/ke0M4ATs5f pic.twitter.com/vbDQj686l7— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) July 8, 2022 The Daily Star splashes on Neil Warnock’s ideal Government. Make it happen 👀 #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/WX8LouFKIJ pic.twitter.com/dSAqSR3sfQ— Daily Star (@dailystar) July 8, 2022 Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror and The Sun report on the death of Declan Donnelly’s brother, Father Dermott. Saturday's front page: Dec anguish as his brother dies https://t.co/UFysSZN3io #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/6HdJ3Tmozp— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) July 8, 2022 On tomorrow's front page: Telly favourite Declan Donnelly spoke of his heart-break after his priest brother died https://t.co/VfJRHhss8p pic.twitter.com/ENl6rOwNj9— The Sun (@TheSun) July 8, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier What the papers say – July 10 What the papers say – July 8 What the papers say – July 7 What the papers say – July 6