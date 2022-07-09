Grove of giant sequoia trees threatened by wildfire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Grove of giant sequoia trees threatened by wildfire

By Press Association
July 9 2022, 7.35am Updated: July 9 2022, 7.45am
A wildfire burns in the Mariposa Grove of giant sequoias in Yosemite National Park, California (Noah Berger/AP)
The largest grove of giant sequoias in Yosemite National Park has been closed and hundreds of people were ordered to evacuate nearby as a wildfire burning through dense forest became the latest in recent years to threaten the world’s largest trees.

A team is being sent to Mariposa Grove to wrap some of the massive trunks in fire-resistant foil to protect them as the blaze burns out of control.

More than 500 mature sequoias are threatened but there are no reports yet of severe damage to any named trees, such as the 3,000-year-old Grizzly Giant.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the rest of the park remains open as nearly 300 firefighters try to control the flames, with the help of two water-dropping helicopters and an air tanker dumping flame retardant.

Firefighter
A firefighter works at the base of a sequoia tree as the fire burns nearby (Noah Berger/AP)

The giant sequoias, native in only about 70 groves spread along the western slope of California’s Sierra Nevada range, were once considered impervious to flames but have become increasingly vulnerable as wildfires fuelled by a build-up of undergrowth from a century of fire suppression and drought exacerbated by climate change have become more intense and destructive.

Lightning-sparked wildfires over the past two years have killed up to a fifth of the estimated 75,000 large sequoias, which are the biggest trees by volume.

Nancy Phillipe, a Yosemite fire information spokeswoman, said there was no obvious natural spark for the fire that broke out on Thursday next to the park’s Washburn Trail.

Smoke was reported by visitors walking in the grove, which reopened in 2018 after a 40 million US dollars (£33.2 million) renovation that took three years.

The grove, which is inside the park’s southern entrance, was evacuated and no-one was injured.

California wildfire
The giant trees in Mariposa Grove are under threat as the fire rages (Noah Berger/AP)

The fire had grown to 466 acres by Friday evening, authorities said.

Evacuation orders were issued for the grove along with the nearby community of Wawona – which is surrounded by the park – and the Wawona Campground, where about 600 to 700 people were staying in tents, cabins and an historic hotel.

A fierce windstorm ripped through the grove less than two years ago and toppled 15 giant sequoias, along with countless other trees.

The downed trees, along with massive numbers of pines killed by bark beetles, provided ample fuel for the flames, but winds on Friday were calm and the fire was not spreading rapidly.

The park has used prescribed burns to clear brush around the sequoias, which helps protect them if flames spread into the grove.

