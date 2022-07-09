Britain to bask in ‘wall-to-wall sunshine’ amid 32C heatwave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Britain to bask in ‘wall-to-wall sunshine’ amid 32C heatwave

By Press Association
July 9 2022, 12.27pm Updated: July 9 2022, 5.19pm
People enjoy the warm weather on Southsea Beach in Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Britain will bask in “wall-to-wall sunshine” over the weekend amid a heatwave that could bring temperatures upwards of 32C, forecasters have said.

London and south-east England are expected to see highs of 29C and clear skies on Sunday after parts of the country got hotter than Los Angeles and Santorini on Friday.

The heatwave will continue into next week, with temperatures set to soar above 32C on Tuesday, potentially making it the warmest day of the year so far.

The UK’s record high for 2022 currently stands at 32.7C, taken at a Heathrow on June 17, the Met Office said.

Parents have been urged to limit children’s sun exposure and keep them hydrated in the hot weather.

A heat-health alert has also been issued for some regions, with those in affected areas advised to shade or cover windows and check on the vulnerable and the elderly.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) warning will be in force from Monday July 11 until Friday July 15, including regions in the south-east and east of England.

Summer weather July 8th 2022
People enjoy the sun on the River Avon in Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire (Jacob King/PA)

It comes after temperatures soared across the country on Friday, with the mercury hitting 28.5C in St James’s Park, London.

Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud said Saturday is likely to see similar highs across England and Wales, with a brief spell of light cloud in some parts of the UK breaking up in time for Sunday morning.

The forecaster added: “During the course of the overnight period and into Sunday we’re likely to see cloud breaking up readily across England tomorrow, with temperatures up a notch on what we will see over the course of Saturday.

“There’s a headline maximum of around 29C over the course of Sunday in London and the South East.

“We should see pretty much wall-to-wall sunshine across the bulk of England and Wales and a good portion of Scotland. A lot of clear sky tomorrow for many of us.”

Summer weather July 9th 2022
A group use a pedalo on the river Avon in Warwick (Jacob King/PA)

Carers should ensure children drink plenty of water, apply sun lotion and stay in the shade if they become overheated, Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust said.

“Don’t allow your children to stay in the sun for long periods – and never leave them in a car on a hot day. Resting in the shade and finding cool places is important,” it wrote on Twitter.

High pressure continues to control the weather into next week, with highs of 31C possible on Monday and above 32C on Tuesday.

The heatwave looks set to subside later in the week, when a cold front is expected to start pushing in.

