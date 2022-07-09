Netherlands coach Mark Parsons admits prognosis ‘not great’ for injured duo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Netherlands coach Mark Parsons admits prognosis ‘not great’ for injured duo

By Press Association
July 9 2022, 11.19pm Updated: July 9 2022, 11.43pm
Mark Parsons was concerned over his injured players (Danny Lawson/PA)
Mark Parsons was concerned over his injured players (Danny Lawson/PA)

Netherlands coach Mark Parsons revealed the prognosis is “not great” for injured duo Sari van Veenendaal and Aniek Nouwen after what could be a costly opening draw with Sweden at Euro 2022.

Goalkeeper Van Veenendaal failed to shake off the effects of an early collision which also injured team-mate Stefanie van der Gragt, and had to be replaced by the inexperienced Daphne van Domselaar, while Nouwen was also forced off before half-time.

Parsons’ remarks after the match suggested both players may struggle to play much more of a part in the tournament.

“Not great is the only thing I can say,” he said on UEFA’s website. “You’ve got two players in tears who are very proud of what the team did.”

The Oranje trailed at the break to Jonna Andersson’s goal but overcame the adversity thanks to Jill Roord’s equaliser early in the second half.

Parsons said: “First half, I think it was tough. The spaces were big so it meant Viv (Miedema) and others had to make too much running. I was pretty disappointed with the goal.

“Second half was better, and there’s more to come.”

Van Domselaar overcame a shaky start to make a crucial late save from Fridolina Rolfo and, along with Van der Gragt, drew praise from Miedema, who was instrumental in the build-up to Roord’s goal and was later named player of the match.

Daphne van Domselaar, right, dives to cut out Johanna Rytting Kaneryd’s cross
Daphne van Domselaar, right, dives to cut out Johanna Rytting Kaneryd’s cross (Danny Lawson/PA)

“I’m so pleased,” said the Arsenal forward. “There were a lot of emotions at half-time.

“I don’t know how Steph played 90 minutes. That feeling creates a togetherness, and (Van Domselaar and fellow substitute Marisa Olislagers) played the games of their lives.”

Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson was unsure whether the result represented two points lost or one gained after his side’s first-half dominance.

“Somewhere between,” he told uefa.com. “The feelings are always disappointment when you don’t win.

“They go a lot with two strikers and if you play with three centre-backs it becomes a little easier to come away from that. We forced them to play a lot of long balls.

“We had just one problem left, Miedema, she is so skilful, we had to double up on her. That was also something we needed three centre-backs for. But you can’t keep her away for 90 minutes and she did a fantastic thing (to create the equaliser).”

