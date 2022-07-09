Cancer charity exposes ‘scandal’ of patients being denied travel insurance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cancer charity exposes ‘scandal’ of patients being denied travel insurance

By Press Association
July 10 2022, 12.13am Updated: July 10 2022, 12.39am
Passengers queue to check-in bags in departures at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport, west London (Steve Parsons/PA)
A cancer charity has exposed the “scandal” of patients being denied valuable respite on holiday as they are unable to secure affordable travel insurance because of their “misunderstood” illness.

Southampton-based Planets cancer charity has described the situation which leaves some patients unable to enjoy a holiday as a needed break from their treatment as a “scandal”.

The organisation points to one patient being quoted £7,000 for insurance for a two-week trip to Canada and another patient received a quote for £1,000 for a stay in Spain.

Both of these patients have neuroendocrine tumours, known as NETs, which are usually found in the pancreas, bowel or lungs but can also develop in other parts of the body and are slow growing, with many living with stable disease.

Neil Pearce, co-founder of the charity which helps patients with pancreatic, liver, colorectal, abdominal and neuroendocrine cancer, said that other patients have been denied insurance because of their current or previous illness.

He said: “The difficulty for cancer patients in obtaining travel insurance at all or dealing with the inflated premiums is a scandal and something they industry must do something about as it is currently sticking the boot in.

“For many people, the respite and morale boost a holiday away with family or friends brings is invaluable to their life, yet we are in the perverse situation where very little effort is even put in to establish the condition a person is in.”

Niagara Falls
The Horseshoe falls, part of the Niagara Falls in Ontario, Canada (Ian West/PA)

Planets has launched a petition calling for the travel insurance industry to review its procedures around access to affordable insurance for cancer patients and establish a model in consultation with cancer bodies and charities.

Mr Pearce said: “I have written letters to insurance companies on behalf of patients in the past and I am sure many other specialists have done the same but it should not be left to a lottery of finding a company who will accept a letter.

“Even then it can make little difference and, as a result, the options are limited.

“We are calling on the industry to look at this issue and find a solution to ensure cancer patients are simply given fair access as opposed to discrimination.”

Mr Pearce said for some patients, such as those with NETs, the likelihood of emergency situations was extremely rare and presents little risk to insurers.

He said: “There is no effort made to understand this as it is currently a ‘one size fits all’ approach where any utterance of the word cancer means a person will either be turned down or charged an extortionate, and often unaffordable, fee.”

To sign the petition visit: https://www.change.org/p/ensure-cancer-patients-are-able-to-access-affordable-travel-insurance

