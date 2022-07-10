Sri Lanka opposition hopes to install new government amid turmoil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Sri Lanka opposition hopes to install new government amid turmoil

By Press Association
July 10 2022, 6.23am Updated: July 10 2022, 6.57am
Sri Lanka’s opposition political parties will meet to agree on a new government a day after the country’s president and prime minister offered to resign in the wake of months of political turmoil (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)
Sri Lanka’s opposition political parties are meeting to agree on a new government a day after the country’s president and prime minister offered to resign in the wake of months of political turmoil.

Protesters who stormed the president’s official residence, his office and the prime minister’s official residence on Saturday spent the night there, saying they will stay until the leaders officially resign.

Opposition politician MA Sumanthiran said all opposition parties combined could easily muster the 113 members needed for a parliamentary majority, whereupon they will request President Gotabaya Rajapaksa installs the new government and then resigns.

He said the parties hope to reach consensus on Sunday.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Saturday that he will leave office once a new government is in place, and hours later the speaker of parliament said Mr Rajapaksa will step down on Wednesday.

Pressure on both men has grown as the economic meltdown set off acute shortages of essential items, leaving people struggling to obtain food, fuel and other necessities.

If both president and prime minister resign, speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena will take over as temporary president, according to the constitution.

Thousands of protesters entered the capital Colombo on Saturday and swarmed into Mr Rajapaksa’s fortified residence. Video and pictures showed jubilant crowds splashing in the garden pool, lying on beds and using their phone cameras to capture the moment.

Some made tea or used the gym while others issued statements from a conference room demanding that the president and prime minister go.

It was not clear if Mr Rajapaksa was there at the time, and government spokesman Mohan Samaranayake said he had no information about the president’s movements.

Even though both Mr Wickremesinghe and Mr Abeywardena said in their speeches that they had spoken with the president, they did not say anything about his whereabouts.

Sri Lanka
Protesters sang and danced inside the residence (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

Protesters later broke into the prime minister’s private residence and set it on fire, Mr Wickremesinghe’s office said. It was not clear if he was there at the time.

The country is relying on aid from India and other nations as leaders try to negotiate a bailout with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Mr Wickremesinghe said recently that negotiations with the IMF were complex because Sri Lanka is now a bankrupt state.

Sri Lanka announced in April that it was suspending repayment of foreign loans due to a foreign currency shortage.

Months of demonstrations have all but dismantled the Rajapaksa political dynasty, which has ruled Sri Lanka for most of the past two decades but is accused by protesters of mismanagement and corruption.

The president’s older brother resigned as prime minister in May after violent protests saw him seek safety at a naval base.

