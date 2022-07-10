No serious injuries on fourth bull run in Pamplona

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
No serious injuries on fourth bull run in Pamplona

By Press Association
July 10 2022, 8.59am
People run in the street with fighting bulls during the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

Thrill-seekers have avoided any gorings on the fourth bull run of Pamplona’s San Fermin Festival.

A preliminary medical report from the Red Cross and the Spanish city’s hospital said four people needed treatment for hard knocks they received during Sunday’s early morning run. At least one young man needed to be evacuated on a stretcher to an ambulance wearing a neck brace.

There were some close calls, but no-one was seriously injured in Sunday’s running of the bulls (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

The six bulls took two-and-a-half minutes to charge through the 875-metre course in Pamplona’s old quarter.

The run finishes at Pamplona’s bullring, where later in the day the bulls are killed by professional bullfighters.

There have been no gorings in the bull runs so far this year, with four days remaining.

Runners packed the narrow streets as they awaited the arrival of the bulls (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

Eight people were gored in 2019, the last festival before a two-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic. Sixteen people have died in Pamplona’s bull runs since 1910, with the last death in 2009.

Tens of thousands of foreign visitors come to the Pamplona festival that was made known to the English-speaking world through Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel The Sun Also Rises.

