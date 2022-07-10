Technology upgrade to slash level crossing waiting times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Technology upgrade to slash level crossing waiting times

By Press Association
July 10 2022, 9.17am
New level crossing technology is to be rolled out across Britain (Network Rail/PA)
Level crossing waiting times are set to be cut across Britain after the rollout of new technology was given the go ahead.

Network Rail said the successful trial of a speed-detection technique means it will be available for use at “complex” crossings nationwide.

The system is different to traditional methods as it differentiates between trains calling at a nearby station and those passing through without stopping.

The new traffic light system at Globe Inn level crossing
A traffic light has been installed as part of the upgrade to a level crossing in Gloucestershire (Network Rail/PA)

That means warning alarms only need to be activated for a significantly shorter period.

A busy pedestrian crossing in Stonehouse, Gloucestershire, was one of the first to be fitted with the technology.

Users previously faced inconsistent and often lengthy waits as the alarm for approaching trains would sound for anywhere between 30 seconds and five minutes, as the system could not detect if services were stopping or fast.

This led some people to cross the 90mph line while the warning was sounding, stepping into the path of oncoming trains.

The new technology means the alarm now only needs to sound for 18-25 seconds, and a traffic light has been installed to clarify when it is safe to cross.

Richard Pedley, Network Rail’s western route level crossing manager, said: “We’re pleased that this trial has proved so successful and provides a great example for rollout at similar level crossings nationwide where trains are likely to stop close by.

“The red/green light system, with its consistent warning time, will improve the confidence of users who need to cross the railway and reduce the amount of safety incidents.”

There are around 6,000 level crossings in Britain.

Figures from the Rail Safety and Standards Board show seven pedestrians died after accidentally being struck by trains at level crossings in the 12 months to the end of March.

There were also 378 near-misses with pedestrians and cyclists over that period.

That is an 11% increase on the previous 12 months and is the most in records dating back to 2002.

