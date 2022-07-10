Mass shooting in Soweto bar leaves 15 dead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mass shooting in Soweto bar leaves 15 dead

By Press Association
July 10 2022, 12.17pm Updated: July 10 2022, 2.21pm
A woman weeps at the scene of a mass shooting in a bar in Soweto, South Africa (Shiraaz Mohamed/AP)
At least 15 people have been killed in a mass shooting in a bar in Johannesburg’s Soweto township.

Police say they are investigating reports that a group of men arrived at the bar in a taxi shortly after midnight on Sunday and opened fire on those inside.

Three people were critically injured and they are being treated in hospital alongside another victim with less serious injuries.

People gather at the scene of the shooting in Soweto, South Africa (Shiraaz Mohamed/AP)

The number of cartridges found on the scene indicates a group of people had been firing weapons, Gauteng province police commissioner Elias Mawela said.

He added: “The primary investigation suggests that these people were enjoying themselves here, in a licensed tavern operating within the right hours.

“All of a sudden they heard some gunshots, that is when people tried to run out of the tavern. We don’t have the full details at the moment of what is the motive, and why they were targeting these people.

“You can see that a high calibre firearm was used and it was shooting randomly. You can see that every one of those people were struggling to get out of the tavern.”

The area where the shooting took place was very dark, making it harder to find people who could identify the suspects, Mr Mawela added.

Rifles and a 9mm pistol were used in the attack, said national police spokeswoman Dimakatso Sello.

In a separate incident, four people were shot dead by unknown gunmen at a bar in Sweetwaters township in the coastal city of Pietermaritzburg on Saturday night.

According to police, two men entered the tavern and randomly opened fire on patrons.

Two people died at the scene and two others died later in hospital.

Eight other people injured in the incident are being treated in hospital.

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the two bar shootings.

Police said the Soweto shooting occurred just after midnight (Shiraaz Mohamed/AP)

“As a nation, we cannot allow violent criminals to terrorise us in this way, regardless of where such incidents may occur,” he said in a statement.

“As government, citizens and structures of civil society, we must all work together even more closely to improve social and economic conditions in communities, reduce violent crime and stamp out the illicit circulation of firearms.”

The shootings come two weeks after 21 teenagers were found dead in a tavern in the city of East London.

The cause of those deaths has not yet been announced by authorities, but the youngsters were not shot nor crushed in a stampede, according to officials.

