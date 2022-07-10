Biden considering health emergency declaration for abortion access

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Biden considering health emergency declaration for abortion access

By Press Association
July 10 2022, 6.07pm
Abortion-rights demonstrators march to the White House (Jose Luis Magana/AP)
Abortion-rights demonstrators march to the White House (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

US president Joe Biden has said he is considering declaring a public health emergency to free up federal resources to promote abortion access even though the White House has said it does not seem like “a great option”.

The American leader has also offered a message to people enraged by the Supreme Court’s ruling last month that ended a constitutional right to abortion and who have been demonstrating across the country: “Keep protesting. Keep making your point. It’s critically important.”

The president, in remarks to reporters during a stop on a bike ride, said he lacked the power to force the dozen-plus states with strict restrictions or outright bans on abortion to allow the procedure.

US president Joe Biden
US president Joe Biden had a message to people enraged by the Supreme Court's ruling last month (Andrew Harnik/AP)

“I don’t have the authority to say that we’re going to reinstate Roe v Wade as the law of the land,” he said, referring to the Supreme Court’s decision from 1973 that had established a national right to abortion.

Mr Biden said Congress would have to codify that right and for that to have a better chance in the future, voters would have to elect more lawmakers who supported abortion access.

Mr Biden said his administration was trying to do a “lot of things to accommodate the rights of women” after the ruling, including considering declaring a public health emergency to free up federal resources.

Such a move has been pushed by advocates, but White House officials have questioned both its legality and effectiveness, and noted it would almost certainly face legal challenges.

Protesters in Washington pressure the Biden administration to act and protect abortion rights
Protesters in Washington pressure the Biden administration to act and protect abortion rights (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

The president said he had asked officials “to look at whether I have the authority to do that and what impact that would have”.

Jen Klein, director of the White House Gender Policy Council, said on Friday that it “didn’t seem like a great option”.

“When we looked at the public health emergency, we learned a couple things: One is that it doesn’t free very many resources,” she told reporters.

“It’s what’s in the public health emergency fund, and there’s very little money — tens of thousands of dollars in it. So that didn’t seem like a great option. And it also doesn’t release a significant amount of legal authority. And so that’s why we haven’t taken that action yet.”

