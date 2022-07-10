Police release image of cyclist suspected of stabbing 27-year-old woman

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 27-year-old woman has been stabbed in the back by a cyclist in east London.

The attacker rode off after the stabbing in St Johns Road in Ilford on Friday evening.

The suspect is shown in a helmet and black outfit in an image released by the Metropolitan Police who say the attack “will be of great concern”, especially to Ilford residents, after the murder of law graduate Zara Aleena just two weeks earlier.

The 27-year-old woman was taken to hospital and her injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.

Chief Inspector Chris Byrne said: “I know that this attack on a woman, coming so soon after the tragic murder of Zara Aleena, will be of great concern to Londoners and particularly to people in Ilford.

“Of course, my colleagues and I share those concerns and we are working hard to do everything possible to keep people safe.

“The woman was attacked by a male riding a bicycle, who rode away in the direction of Meads Lane, Ilford.

“Anyone who recognises the person in the images circulated is urged to call police immediately.”

The image shows the suspect in Meads Lane around the time of the attack.

#APPEAL #SHARE | Detectives are searching for a suspect pictured here after a woman was stabbed in #Ilford #Redbridge on 8 Jul. Seen with white/black helmet & distinctive green bike. Do you know him? 📱 101 ref CAD7258/8Jul.https://t.co/T8ORu4jHlo — Redbridge MPS (@MPSRedbridge) July 10, 2022

He is wearing black clothes and a white and black bicycle helmet, carrying a black bag and riding a distinctive green bicycle.

Local people will have seen more police officers in the Ilford area since Ms Aleena’s murder.

Mr Byrne said: “We have deployed additional resources to the local area including officers who specialise in tackling violent crime.

“We will continue to adjust our plans to ensure that officers are visible and available to support the community this weekend and in subsequent days.

“If you have any concerns or information, please do speak with those officers.”

Ms Aleena, 35, died from head and neck injuries.

She was attacked in the early hours of Sunday June 26 as she walked home from a night out along Cranbrook Road, an area she knew well and where family said she felt “safe”.

Jordan McSweeney, 29, of Church Elm Lane, Dagenham, east London, has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of murder, attempted rape and robbery.

He entered no pleas and was remanded in custody until September 30.