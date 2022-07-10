Police release image of cyclist suspected of stabbing 27-year-old woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police release image of cyclist suspected of stabbing 27-year-old woman

By Press Association
July 10 2022, 7.37pm
Police released an image of the suspect (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Police released an image of the suspect (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A 27-year-old woman has been stabbed in the back by a cyclist in east London.

The attacker rode off after the stabbing in St Johns Road in Ilford on Friday evening.

The suspect is shown in a helmet and black outfit in an image released by the Metropolitan Police who say the attack “will be of great concern”, especially to Ilford residents, after the murder of law graduate Zara Aleena just two weeks earlier.

The 27-year-old woman was taken to hospital and her injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.

Chief Inspector Chris Byrne said: “I know that this attack on a woman, coming so soon after the tragic murder of Zara Aleena, will be of great concern to Londoners and particularly to people in Ilford.

“Of course, my colleagues and I share those concerns and we are working hard to do everything possible to keep people safe.

“The woman was attacked by a male riding a bicycle, who rode away in the direction of Meads Lane, Ilford.

“Anyone who recognises the person in the images circulated is urged to call police immediately.”

The image shows the suspect in Meads Lane around the time of the attack.

He is wearing black clothes and a white and black bicycle helmet, carrying a black bag and riding a distinctive green bicycle.

Local people will have seen more police officers in the Ilford area since Ms Aleena’s murder.

Mr Byrne said: “We have deployed additional resources to the local area including officers who specialise in tackling violent crime.

“We will continue to adjust our plans to ensure that officers are visible and available to support the community this weekend and in subsequent days.

“If you have any concerns or information, please do speak with those officers.”

Ms Aleena, 35,  died from head and neck injuries.

She was attacked in the early hours of Sunday June 26 as she walked home from a night out along Cranbrook Road, an area she knew well and where family said she felt “safe”.

Jordan McSweeney, 29, of Church Elm Lane, Dagenham, east London, has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of murder, attempted rape and robbery.

He entered no pleas and was remanded in custody until September 30.

