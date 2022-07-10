France boss Corinne Diacre urges vigilance despite blistering start to Euros

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
France boss Corinne Diacre urges vigilance despite blistering start to Euros

By Press Association
July 10 2022, 11.41pm
France head coach Corinne Diacre (centre) celebrates with her players (Nick Potts/PA).
France head coach Corinne Diacre played down the significance of their 5-1 thumping of Italy in their Euro 2022 Group D opener, describing it as only “the first of six steps”.

France blew Italy away in a one-sided first half, opening the scoring in the ninth minute though Grace Geyoro’s close-range finish before Marie-Antoinette Katoto doubled the lead a matter of minutes later.

Three goals in eight minutes at the end of the half ended Italy’s faint hopes of a comeback, with Delphine Cascarino’s powerful effort from outside the area making it three before Geyoro wrapped up the first hat-trick of the tournament.

Italy at least salvaged some pride with their second-half performance as Martina Piemonte’s header earned them a consolation.

Despite the manner of the victory, Diacre was in no mood to get carried away.

She told a press conference: “It’s only the first game.

“This is only the first of six steps that we set out, so we will rest up and go again.

“We are staying focused, we have our heads down and it’s only the first game, we have five others. We want to be vigilant.

“We wanted to show what we were made of from the first game and hats off to my players, they were performing strongly from the off.”

Diacre admitted even she did not expect to five goals up by half-time.

“If someone said we would be winning 5-0 at half-time, I would say no, not against Italy,” she said. “We need to stay focused as we are just at the start of the journey.

Italy head coach Milena Bertolini said her side could take heart from their second-half showing.

She said: “I did not expect to be trailing 5-0 at the break.

“We prepared the game different to how it panned out, I think the miss from Barbara (Bonansea early in the first half) actually got our hopes up that we could compete on a even footing and we can’t do that against France.

“There are a number of positives to emerge from this evening. We’ll go again with the attitude the girls showed after the break, because it’s not easy to go into the second half 5-0 down, but we were in danger of having a big debacle.

“It’s a defeat that can teach us a lot of things and we can learn from this.”

