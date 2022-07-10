Britain could see hottest day of year with temperatures of 33C ‘very possible’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Britain could see hottest day of year with temperatures of 33C ‘very possible’

By Press Association
July 11 2022, 12.04am
The UK is set to bask in its hottest day of the year (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Britons are set to sizzle on what could be the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures predicted to possibly hit 33C.

The Met Office has said the mercury in central, southern and eastern England will soar on Monday afternoon amid a heatwave blasting the nation.

Parts of the country will be hotter than some of the world’s top beach destinations, including areas in Jamaica, the Maldives and the Bahamas, with the hot weather set to last until the weekend.

Summer weather July 10th 2022
The country will be hotter than parts of Jamaica (Danny Lawson/PA)

The UK’s record high for 2022 currently stands at 32.7C, recorded at Heathrow on June 17.

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst told the PA news agency: “High pressure is going to dominate tomorrow, with lots of sunshine, particularly in England and Wales.

“In Scotland and Northern Ireland it will be somewhat hazy at times with thick cloud moving in from the north-west, possibly bringing some rain at times.

“But for most of us it will be a dry and sunny day, well into the high 20s from the morning, with central, southern and eastern parts of England to possibly see maximum highs of 33C.

“So it’s very possible tomorrow will be the hottest day of the year so far, it will certainly be on par with the existing record, maybe more.

“It will also be very warm overnight going into Tuesday, remaining in the low 20s in cities, so many may experience an uncomfortable night.”

Summer weather July 10th 2022
Temperatures could remain hot overnight (James Manning/PA)

A heat-health alert has been issued for some parts of the UK this week, with those in affected areas advised to shade or cover windows and check on the vulnerable and the elderly.

The hot spell looks set to subside later in the week, when a cold front is expected to start pushing in.

However, Mr Dewhurst said temperatures will remain in the mid-to-high 20s until the end of the week.

