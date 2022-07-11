Super League back in spotlight as European Court of Justice hearing begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Super League back in spotlight as European Court of Justice hearing begins

By Press Association
July 11 2022, 4.33am
The row over the Super League reaches Europe’s highest court this week (Adam Davy/PA)
The row over the Super League reaches Europe's highest court this week (Adam Davy/PA)

The Super League case reaches Europe’s highest court this week, with its eventual decision likely to have profound ramifications for sport across Europe.

The controversial competition was officially founded on April 18 last year but had collapsed within 72 hours after nine of the original 12 clubs involved withdrew amid political pressure and fan outrage.

The companies behind the Super League argue that European and world football’s governing bodies, UEFA and FIFA, abused a dominant position under European competition law in first blocking the league’s formation and then in their efforts to sanction the clubs involved.

The 17th commercial court in Madrid referred the matter to the European Court of Justice in May last year.

The case, which has the reference number C-333/21, will be heard by a Grand Chamber of 15 ECJ judges, which is an indication of how potentially significant and complex it is thought to be. Often, cases referred to the Court are heard by chambers of three or five judges.

Written submissions in this case have already been sent to the court, including from 16 European Union member states.

From 1.30pm UK time on Monday, the participants in the case are expected to make oral submissions to the court.

On one side are the European Super League Company SL and A22, while on the other are UEFA and FIFA. LaLiga and the Spanish football federation (RFEF) have joined the case in support of UEFA and FIFA, while 20 or 21 EU member states with an interest in the case have indicated their intention to make oral submissions related to the case.

Each submission must last no more than around 15 minutes. The judges will then spend Tuesday asking questions of the participants involved. It is expected that only lawyers will speak on behalf of the rival parties, and major protagonists in the Super League saga such as Real Madrid president Florentino Perez are not expected to appear.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is not expected to appear at the ECJ hearing
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is not expected to appear at the ECJ hearing (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sources close to the Super League say they are confident of success, and in the ECJ’s independence from political pressure despite the number of member states lining up to make oral submissions.

Once the hearing concludes on Tuesday afternoon or evening, the next step is the publication of an opinion by the Advocate General, a judge related to the court.

This opinion is not expected to be published until September at the earliest, however, due to the court’s summer recess.

The opinion is non-binding but very often the final judgement of the court, which comes later, bears strong similarities to it, so it could provide a strong indication of what the ultimate outcome will be.

On average cases last over 16 and a half months from referral to final judgement, with the referral in this case made in May last year.

The ECJ judgement will be an abstract interpretation of EU law, rather than a specific judgement on this case. However, the Madrid commercial court is then obliged to apply the ECJ ruling when it considers the case.

At the heart of the case are three clubs – Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus – who remain supportive of the Super League concept and argue that the current model of European football governed by UEFA is unsustainable.

The subject matter of the main proceedings is described in the referral document from the Madrid court to the ECJ as follows: “By preventing the organisation of the European Super League, the applicants (UEFA and FIFA) engaged in concerted practices and abused their dominant position in the market for the organisation of international club football competitions in Europe and the market for the marketing of the rights associated with such competitions.

“The applicant further seeks the adoption of interim measures aimed at enabling the organisation and development of the European Super League.”

The referral then lists six questions related to EU law which it wants the ECJ to consider.

A separate but related case involving the International Skating Union (ISU) will be heard by the same Grand Chamber on Monday morning.

The European General Court ruled in December 2020 that the ISU infringed competition law by banning athletes from its competitions if they had taken part in unauthorised events, with the matter now having been referred to the ECJ.

