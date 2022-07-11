Things get closer to home for Hollie Pearne-Webb and her family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Things get closer to home for Hollie Pearne-Webb and her family

By Press Association
July 11 2022, 9.03am
England captain Hollie Pearne-Webb is looking forward to some home support at the Commonwealth Games (Steven Paston/PA)
England hockey captain Hollie Pearne-Webb’s parents missed seeing her score the Olympic gold medal-winning goal in Rio de Janeiro and were not allowed to travel to Tokyo last year but there will be no such issues for the Commonwealth Games.

The 2016 Games – where the defender’s strike in the penalty shoot-out secured a first gold for the women’s team – were just too far away and too expensive for dad Gary and mum Maxine to attend while Covid restrictions denied spectators a chance to watch in Japan.

But with the University of Birmingham hockey centre being just 50 miles away this is the closest a major tournament is likely to come to the Webb family home in Belper.

“My parents ferried me and my sister around all over the country for years so it will be quite nice for them to drive only an hour to Birmingham and then they will be able to go back home, instead of staying in accommodation,” Pearne-Webb told the PA news agency.

“This will be really nice for them to be able to come and see me really close to home.”

On her parents not being present to witness the greatest moment in a career which has produced more than 200 combined Great Britain and England caps the 31-year-old added: “It was far too expensive to go to Rio and there were no spectators in Tokyo.

“They’re not in a position to do that (follow her around the world) otherwise my mum would go absolutely everywhere to watch me play.

“Paris (the 2024 Olympics) will be a lot easier.”

England captain Hollie Pearne-Webb dribbles the ball
Pearne-Webb will captain England at the Commonwealth Games (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

While a home tournament has a number of advantages with it comes additional expectation from the larger-than-usual crowd who support the team.

But while England, ranked fourth in the world, have avoided Australia and New Zealand in the draw they still have to face India – whom Great Britain beat in the bronze medal match in Tokyo – Wales, Canada and Ghana.

“I think there is probably a little bit more expectation as a home team and it would be great to win but there is still a lot of very good teams we have to get past first,” Pearne-Webb said.

“I think it definitely gives us a boost. In the last few Commonwealths it has been us, Australia and New Zealand but now India are a huge force.

“And as England when you play Wales or Scotland they are ridiculously tough games as they seem to turn up every single time against us.

“But the only Commonwealth Medal I haven’t got is gold so that’s very much on the wishlist.”

