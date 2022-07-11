Thousands gather to mark Srebrenica massacre and bury victims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thousands gather to mark Srebrenica massacre and bury victims

By Press Association
July 11 2022, 11.01am Updated: July 11 2022, 2.27pm
A Bosnian muslim woman mourns next to the coffin containing remains of her family member who is among 50 newly identified victims of Srebrenica Genocide in Potocari, Monday, July 11, 2022. Thousands converge on the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica to commemorate the 27th anniversary on Monday of Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since World War II. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
A Bosnian muslim woman mourns next to the coffin containing remains of her family member who is among 50 newly identified victims of Srebrenica Genocide in Potocari, Monday, July 11, 2022. Thousands converge on the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica to commemorate the 27th anniversary on Monday of Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since World War II. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)

Thousands of people have converged on the Bosnian town of Srebrenica to mark the 27th anniversary of Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since the Holocaust and to attend the funerals of 50 recently identified victims.

As mourners from around Bosnia and the world arrived, families of victims were preparing to rebury their loved ones and maybe find some closure after the decades-long search for their remains in mass graves scattered around the town.

Idriz Mustafic was in Srebrenica to bury the partial remains of his son Salim, who was only 16 when he was murdered in the July 1995 massacre, along with thousands of other men and boys from the Bosniak ethnic group, which is primarily Muslim.

“My older son, Enis, was also killed; we buried him in 2005. Now I am burying Salim,” Mr Mustafic said.

“(Forensic experts) have not found his skull, (but) my wife got cancer and had to undergo surgery, we just couldn’t wait any longer to bury the bones that we found, to at least know where their graves are,” he added.

The Srebrenica killings were the bloody crescendo of Bosnia’s 1992-95 war, which came after the break-up of Yugoslavia unleashed nationalist violence and territorial ambitions that set Bosnian Serbs against the country’s two other main ethnic factions — Croats and Bosniaks.

In July 1995, at least 8,000 Bosniak males from Srebrenica were separated by Serb troops from their wives, mothers and sisters, chased through woods around the eastern town and killed.

The perpetrators ploughed their victims’ bodies into hastily made mass graves which they later dug up with bulldozers and scattered among other burial sites to hide the evidence of the crime.

During the process, the half-decomposed remains were ripped apart by bulldozers, so body parts are still being found in mass graves around Srebrenica and being put together and identified through DNA analysis.

When the remains are identified, they are returned to their relatives and reburied in the Potocari memorial centre and cemetery, just outside Srebrenica, each July 11 — the anniversary of the day the killing began in 1995.

Mana Ademovic, who lost her husband and many other male relatives in the massacre, was among those attending the commemoration ceremonies in Srebrenica on Monday.

She found her husband’s partial remains and reburied him years ago but said she “must be in Srebrenica every July 11″.

“It is easier when you have a grave to visit, no matter how many bones are buried inside,” she said, sitting among the graves at the vast and still-expanding memorial cemetery, hugging her husband’s white marble headstone.

But “it is impossible to describe how one feels imagining how (massacre victims) suffered” before their death, she added.

So far, the remains of more than 6,600 people have been found and buried at the cemetery.

In the two previous years, only a relatively small number of survivors were allowed to attend the annual commemoration service and collective funeral of victims in Srebrenica – due to the Covid-19 pandemic – but with restrictions lifted, tens of thousands are expected to attend this year, including numerous international diplomats and dignitaries.

The Srebrenica killings were the only episode of the Bosnian war to be legally defined as genocide.

Radovan Karadzic
Radovan Karadzic (PA)

Bosnian Serb wartime political leader Radovan Karadzic and his military commander, Ratko Mladic, were convicted and sentenced for genocide in Srebrenica by a UN war crimes tribunal in The Hague.

In all, the tribunal and courts in the Balkans have sentenced nearly 50 Bosnian Serb wartime officials to more than 700 years in prison for the Srebrenica killings.

Bosnian Serb leaders continue to downplay or even deny the 1995 massacre and celebrate Karadzic and Mladic as heroes.

