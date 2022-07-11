Paul Pogba completes return to Juventus from Manchester United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Paul Pogba completes return to Juventus from Manchester United

By Press Association
July 11 2022, 11.07am Updated: July 11 2022, 4.49pm
Paul Pogba has returned for a second spell at Juventus, six years after leaving the Serie A club (Nick Potts/PA Archive)
Paul Pogba has returned for a second spell at Juventus, six years after leaving the Serie A club (Nick Potts/PA Archive)

Paul Pogba has completed his return to Juventus from Manchester United, the Serie A club have announced.

The 29-year-old France midfielder, who left Juve for a second spell at United six years ago, has returned to Turin as a free agent after his contract at Old Trafford expired.

Juve said on their official website: “When we say goodbye after an intense adventure shared together, there is always a glimmer of hope that we will see each other again, sooner or later. With Paul that is exactly what has happened.”

The Italian club added: “Paul is back in Turin. He left as a boy and returns as a man and a champion, but there is one thing that has not changed – the desire to write unforgettable pages of club history together once more. Pogba is back and we couldn’t be happier.”

Pogba won four Serie A titles during his first spell at Juve, scoring 34 goals in 177 appearances in all competitions before returning to United for a then world record £89million transfer fee in 2016.

He enjoyed a successful first season back at United under former boss Jose Mourinho, winning the EFL Cup and Europa League.

But after a fall-out with Mourinho and a series of injury problems, Pogba rarely hit top form in his second stint with United and his popularity waned.

Pogba was substituted in his final appearance for United against Norwich at Old Trafford in April
Pogba was substituted in his final appearance for United against Norwich at Old Trafford in April (Martin Rickett/PA)

He was instrumental in France winning the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but struggled to reproduce the same level of performance for United on a consistent basis.

Pogba was restricted to 27 appearances in his final season at Old Trafford under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick and he was booed by United fans when he was substituted in his final appearance for the club against Norwich in April.

He scored a total of 39 goals in 233 games in all competitions for United during his two spells at the club.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]