Erik ten Hag insists Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale and remains in his plans.

The 37-year-old forward returned to Old Trafford last summer in a shock switch from Juventus.

Ronaldo still has a season remaining on his deal but speculation is rife about a move for a player who is absent from United’s pre-season tour in Thailand and Australia due to a family issue.

Erik ten Hag is planning to have Cristiano Ronaldo in his squad this season (PA Media/PA)

“He’s not with us and it’s due to personal issues,” manager Erik ten Hag said.

“We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo this season so that’s it. I’m looking forward to working with him.

“He hasn’t told me (he wants to leave). I have read but what I say is Cristiano is not for sale. Cristiano is in our plans and we want to get success together.”

Ten Hag also confirmed that Harry Maguire will remain as United captain after speculation over the role.

“Harry Maguire is the captain,” the Dutchman said.

“Of course, I have to get to know all the players and it takes time.

“But he is an established captain for a few years and he has achieved a lot of success, so I don’t doubt about this issue.”