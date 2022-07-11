Treating boy with brain damage will only delay the inevitable, say doctors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Treating boy with brain damage will only delay the inevitable, say doctors

By Press Association
July 11 2022, 12.45pm Updated: July 11 2022, 1.31pm
Doctors think that continuing to treat 12-year-old Archie Battersbee will only ‘delay the inevitable’, a High Court judge has been told (Family handout/PA)
Doctors think that continuing to treat a 12-year-old boy who suffered a “devastating” brain injury three months ago will only “delay the inevitable”, a barrister representing hospital bosses has told a High Court judge.

Martin Westgate QC told Mr Justice Hayden on Monday that Archie Battersbee is “unresponsive” and has “no prospect” of recovering.

He said specialists do not think it in the youngster’s best interests for treatment to continue.

But a barrister representing Archie’s parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, from Southend, Essex, said it is hoped their son will “make some sort of recovery”.

Ian Wise QC argued that continued treatment is not “futile” and that Archie would want a “natural” not a “choreographed” or “planned” death.

Archie Battersbee, 12, is at the centre of a legal dispute (Family handout/PA)

Mr Justice Hayden is overseeing the latest in a series of hearings in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

He is reviewing evidence after another High Court judge had earlier ruled that Archie was dead.

Doctors treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, have told judges they think he is “brain-stem dead”.

Archie’s parents disagree.

Lawyers representing the Royal London Hospital’s governing trust, Barts Health NHS Trust, have asked Mr Justice Hayden to decide what moves are in Archie’s best interests.

“He is not responsive and has no prospect of recovery,” Mr Westgate, who is leading the trust’s legal team, told Mr Justice Hayden on Monday.

Archie Battersbee’s mother, Hollie Dance (right) with family friend Ella Carter, outside the High Court in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“The trust have come to the conclusion that continuing treatment is no longer in his best interests.”

He added: “All that treatment can do is delay the inevitable result.”

Mr Westgate argued that continued treatment is “burdensome”, “contrary to dignity”, and “ethically distressing” for medics treating him.

Mr Wise said Archie’s parents disagree with the trust’s arguments.

“The parents hope and pray that Archie will make some sort of recovery,” Mr Wise told Mr Justice Hayden in a written case outline.

“In the present case the treatment is not futile in that it is effective (it is keeping Archie alive) and is giving effect to Archie’s wishes to have a ‘natural’ as opposed to choreographed death.”

Mr Wise said Archie’s parents want the judge to rule that “it is lawful and in Archie’s best interests to continue to receive life-sustaining treatment, including mechanical ventilation; however it is not in his best interests to be administered CPR in the event that he suffers cardiac arrest, nor is it in his best interests to be administered life-sustaining intensive care which both his parents and the trust do not believe to be appropriate”.

Archie’s father Paul Battersbee outside court (James Manning/PA)

He told the judge on Monday: “They recognise the very serious condition their son is in – and that he has a very poor prognosis.”

But Mr Wise said they think that, “in the interim”, Archie has a “life worth living” and, “in the current circumstances”, a “life of dignity”.

Mr Wise added: “In these circumstances, they see no need to precipitate his death.”

Archie’s mother has told how she found him unconscious with a ligature over his head on April 7 and thinks he might have been taking part in an online challenge.

He has not regained consciousness.

Miss Dance told Mr Justice Hayden on Monday that she is “100%” sure Archie would want treatment to continue.

“I think we come into this world naturally,” she told the hearing.

“Let nature take its course.”

She added: “If it is God’s will and Archie wants to give up, then let nature take its course.”

Miss Dance said Archie had been “very energetic” before being injured, and a “natural-born fighter”.

Mr Battersbee told the judge that Archie would “not want to leave” his mother.

“I think he should be left for a bit longer,” he said.

“I am not looking at it through rose-tinted glasses, but it has only been 12 or 13 weeks and doctors have got it wrong before.”

He added: “The most important thing for me is to know he has gone in God’s way.”

