Jack Nicklaus not concerned about prospect of record low score at Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Jack Nicklaus not concerned about prospect of record low score at Open

By Press Association
July 11 2022, 3.03pm
Jack Nicklaus is not concerned about the possibility of record low scores during the 150th Open at St Andrews (Jane Barlow/PA)
Jack Nicklaus is not concerned about the possibility of record low scores during the 150th Open at St Andrews (Jane Barlow/PA)

Three-time Open champion Jack Nicklaus insists he has no concerns about the Old Course yielding a record low score this week.

Branden Grace created history when he became the first man to shoot 62 in a major during the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale, while Ross Fisher holds the course record at St Andrews after a 61 in the Dunhill Links three months later.

If a lack of wind leaves the Old Course vulnerable to similar scoring Colin Montgomerie is among those to fear a sub-60 score could be possible, telling Golf Monthly recently: “It doesn’t deserve to have a 59 on it.”

Branden Grace
South Africa’s Branden Grace celebrates after recording the first 62 in men’s major championship history on day three of the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale (Peter Byrne/PA)

However, Nicklaus had a completely different response when asked about the chances of that happening during the 150th Open this week.

“So what?” the 18-time major winner said. “That’s sort of the way I look at it.

“They’re shooting low now compared to what they shot 100 years ago. But times change and golfers get better, equipment gets better, conditions get better.

“But I don’t think it really makes a whole lot of difference, frankly. It’s St Andrews and it is what it is, and it will produce a good champion. It always has. That’s the way I look at it.”

Jack Nicklaus
Jack Nicklaus stands on the Swilcan Bridge in his final competitive Open appearance in 2005 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Nicklaus last played in the Open at St Andrews in 2005, but has returned this week to be made an honorary citizen of the town on Tuesday.

“As many of you might know, I declined to come back the last couple of times because I made my farewell in 2005 and I didn’t want to come back and dilute that for what it was. It was fantastic then,” the 82-year-old added.

“But when I got the invitation this time to be an honorary citizen of St Andrews and to follow Bobby Jones and Benjamin Franklin, I’ve got to come back. It’s pretty special. I’m sure it will be a very humbling experience.”

Nicklaus refused to be drawn on the R&A’s decision not to invite two-time Open winner Greg Norman to compete in Monday’s Celebration of Champions or attend the Champions’ Dinner.

Norman is the CEO of LIV Golf and he and Nicklaus have clashed over claims that Nicklaus originally approved of the Saudi-backed circuit before later saying he had turned down an opportunity to be involved.

“Let me just sum this up with a couple of words,” Nicklaus said. “First of all, Greg Norman is an icon in the game of golf. He’s a great player.

“We’ve been friends for a long time, and regardless of what happens, he’s going to remain a friend. Unfortunately, he and I just don’t see eye to eye on what’s going on. I’ll basically leave it at that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier