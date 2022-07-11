Mother of murdered schoolgirl calls for better education on knife crime

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mother of murdered schoolgirl calls for better education on knife crime

By Press Association
July 11 2022, 3.39pm Updated: July 11 2022, 4.25pm
Ava White (family handout/PA)
Ava White (family handout/PA)

Educating children about the dangers of knife crime is key to preventing more tragedies, the mother of a murdered schoolgirl has said.

A 15-year-old boy was sentenced to a minimum of 13 years on Monday for the murder of 12-year-old Ava White, who was stabbed in the neck in Liverpool city centre on November 25 last year.

Her mother Leanne said: “I think education is key. I think we need to be going into primary schools and starting at a young age to educate the kids on what carrying a knife does, the effects it has on the families, the child that’s lost their life and their family.

“If you put a knife in your pocket you are intending to use it and you are not only destroying your own life but the life of your family as well.”

Judge Mrs Justice Yip praised Ava’s older sister Mia, 18, for speaking “bravely” about the impact of knife crime in a statement she read during the sentencing hearing at Liverpool Crown Court.

Ava White death
Ava White, with mother Leanne and sister Mia (Merseyside Police/PA)

Mia said: “The society that we live in today needs to be educated on how the ripple effect of knife crime affects families, the damage that it causes and most importantly any families affected by murder are left with a life sentence to live that never ends.

“No early release, nothing.”

During the trial, the boy was asked why he had taken the flick knife, which had a 3in (7.5cm) blade, into the city centre that evening.

He said: “Because I thought I was big.”

Ava White funeral
The coffin of Ava White is carried into Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral for her funeral (PA)

Superintendent Phil Mullaly, the knife crime lead for Merseyside Police, said the force and partners work with children from a young age to try to change their perception of carrying a knife.

“What we have seen in Merseyside is a reduction of 11 to 15-year-olds who are victims of knife crime, from around 8.5% to around 5.5%, so the reductions are there in the last year in terms of young people involved in knife crime,” he said.

“But clearly one victim is one victim too many and we absolutely understand that.

“There is a raft of work that goes on to ultimately work in that preventative space around tackling the perception of carrying a knife, especially amongst young people within Merseyside.”

He said the force works with other agencies, including public health, housing and education authorities, in the Violence Reduction Partnership.

“We know if we can intervene at that younger stage with, say, an educational input, or some bespoke mentoring, we know that we can change the path of a young person’s thought process to carrying and picking up a weapon.”

Merseyside Police said a comprehensive review will be carried out into the circumstances of Ava’s murder and whether anything could have been done to “prevent or predict” what happened.

Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs said: “Young people think they’re taking a knife with them for protection or to to feel bigger or braver.

“But ultimately what will happen is a sequence of events that they don’t have an awful lot of control over, and things happen without much thought when there is a knife in your possession.

“That’s the tragedy of the sort of cases. Nobody would think through that this was the right thing to do, but, because they’ve got easy access to something they’ve brought out with them, this kind of tragedy tends to happen.”

