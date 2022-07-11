Eric Cantona quoted by UEFA lawyers with ‘free for all’ Super League warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eric Cantona quoted by UEFA lawyers with ‘free for all’ Super League warning

By Press Association
July 11 2022, 4.17pm
UEFA’s lawyers drew on the words of former Manchester United forward Eric Cantona, pictured, in their oral submission to the European Court of Justice (Martin Rickett/PA)

UEFA’s lawyers quoted former Manchester United star Eric Cantona as they spoke out against the Super League in Europe’s highest court on Monday, and warned the sport would descend into a “free for all” if competitions like the Super League could be formed without UEFA approval.

The landmark case between the Super League on one side and UEFA and FIFA on the other opened at the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg on Monday afternoon.

The Super League was launched in April last year but had collapsed within 72 hours amid political pressure and fan outrage.

England’s so-called ‘Big Six’ clubs, including Liverpool, were founder members of the Super League last April (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Super League argument at the ECJ hearing is that UEFA and FIFA abused a dominant position in the market under EU competition law by first blocking the formation of the league, and then seeking to sanction those involved.

If UEFA’s actions are ruled to be anti-competitive, it has the potential to pave the way for third-party tournament organisers like the Super League to operate in competition against established European sports governing bodies, without the threat of sanction from them.

UEFA’s speech to the court, delivered by its legal team, concluded: “Quoting the famous footballer-philosopher Eric Cantona, ‘you don’t get to be champions without a struggle’.

“As a sports governing body UEFA performs the functions vested in it with impartiality, and in pursuance of principles as essential in sport as they are in European society: that competition should be open to all, and that merit, not money, must determine the outcome.”

UEFA’s lawyers had earlier said that the Super League had never requested authorisation from it, so its rules on pre-authorisation of competitions were of no relevance whatsoever in this case.

“But let us assume, simply for the sake of argument, that such rules were not sufficiently precise,” the lawyers added.

“It would be absurd if such a deficiency had the automatic effect of requiring a competition to be authorised, however damaging its effects.”

The UEFA speech described the Super League as a “textbook example of a cartel” and added: “If UEFA had been compelled to authorise such a closed competition, other closed leagues would have emerged, leading to a systemic collapse of the European sports model.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has been heavily critical of the architects of the Super League
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has been heavily critical of the architects of the Super League (John Walton/PA)

“A hypothetical deficiency in UEFA’s pre-authorisation procedure could not justify permitting such a disastrous outcome for football and European society.

“Without such pre-authorisation rules, conflicting competition formats, calendars and standards would turn European football into a free for all.”

UEFA insisted there was no conflict of interest in its role as regulator and also as a commercial entity, highlighting the roles played by different stakeholders from clubs, leagues and member national associations among its committees.

Lawyers for the European Superleague Company and A22 also made oral submissions to the Grand Chamber of 15 judges on Monday.

There were also submissions on behalf of football’s world governing body FIFA, LaLiga and the Spanish football federation, plus from 21 EU member states and the European Commission.

Parties are expected to face questions from the judges on Tuesday before the hearing concludes. The Advocate General in the case, listed as Athanasios Rantos from Greece, will provide a written opinion on how he believes the court should rule.

This opinion is not expected to be published until September at the earliest due to the court’s summer recess, but could give a strong indication of the final ruling from the judges, with ECJ rulings very often closely following the written opinion of the Advocate General.

The ruling on EU law will then be referred back to the 17th commercial court in Madrid, which is obliged to apply the court’s ruling to the specifics of the Super League case.

