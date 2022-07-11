Netherlands captain Sari van Veenendaal out of Euro 2022 due to shoulder injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Netherlands captain Sari van Veenendaal out of Euro 2022 due to shoulder injury

By Press Association
July 11 2022, 4.21pm
Sari van Veenendaal, right, leaves the pitch after her injury against Sweden (Leila Coker/AP)

Netherlands captain Sari van Veenendaal will miss the rest of Euro 2022 after picking up a shoulder injury against Sweden.

The goalkeeper was forced off the pitch just 22 minutes into their opening Group C game after colliding with two of her team-mates while defending a free-kick.

After initially receiving medical attention, Van Veenendaal was eventually replaced 10 minutes later by Daphne van Domselaar as the defending European champions drew 1-1 with Sweden.

Daphne van Domselaar, right, stepped in to replace Sari van Veenendaal against Sweden (Danny Lawson/PA)

Manager Mark Parsons told the official Oranje website: “It’s terrible news. First of all for Sari, of course, but also for our entire team.

“Sari is much more than a player of our selection. She is our captain and a very important leader. We will miss her very much.”

Feyenoord goalkeeper Jacintha Weimar has been called up as a replacement as Van Veenendaal returns to the Netherlands for treatment.

Chelsea defender Aniek Nouwen also picked up an ankle injury in the Sweden clash and is not expected to feature in Wednesday’s game against Portugal, but will remain with the squad.

