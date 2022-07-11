Online Safety Bill amendment will ‘help Russian disinformation’, experts warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Online Safety Bill amendment will ‘help Russian disinformation’, experts warn

By Press Association
July 11 2022, 4.31pm
An amendment to the Online Safety Bill aimed at protecting press freedom would enable malicious people to spread disinformation on social media by posing as news publishers, campaigners have warned.

A collection of civil society groups and academics have written to Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, urging a Government rethink on the amendment.

Announced last week, the amendment proposes that the biggest social media platforms – such as Facebook and Twitter – would be required to notify news publishers and offer them a right of appeal before removing or moderating their content or taking action against their accounts, with articles remaining viewable and accessible even if they are under review.

The Government said it believes the change would reduce the risk of platforms taking what it called arbitrary moderation decisions against news publisher content, and also prevent any accidental takedowns.

But, in their letter, the campaigners have warned they believe the change to the Bill could make the UK a “disinformation laundromat” where the malicious could receive legal protections to spread hate and lies.

Signatories include Demos, Global Witness, Hacked Off and Fair Vote UK.

Kyle Taylor, director of Fair Vote UK and the organiser of the letter, said: “This latest amendment is an absolute shambles.

“Rather than making the internet safer or protecting media freedom, it would enable Putin’s cronies, conspiracy theorists and other extremists to spread harmful lies and disinformation.

“Boris Johnson promised no new policies whilst the Conservatives elect a new leader – pushing this amendment through parliament would be a clear breach of his word.”

The campaigners are also broadly critical of the Bill in their letter, claiming that as drafted “it is not safe for British children or for the country”.

“Rather than tackling the underlying product, design and business features that lead to algorithmic amplification of harmful material, the Bill encourages whack-a-mole content moderation but with exemptions for certain users and types of content – an approach that can be politicised, easy to get wrong, potentially disastrous for free speech and ineffective at tackling core issues like the rampant spread of disinformation or hate speech,” the letter says.

The Online Safety Bill is making its way through Parliament, with MPs expected to vote on amendments on Tuesday.

