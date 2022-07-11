In Pictures: UK basks in heatwave ahead of more dangerous temperatures By Press Association July 11 2022, 4.47pm Updated: July 11 2022, 4.57pm A woman sits on a park bench reading as a heron takes shade near the fountain in Kensington Gardens, south London (James Manning/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The current heatwave is expected to last into the weekend with an amber weather warning for extreme heat issued across a large part of the UK ahead of further soaring temperatures this week. The rare warning was first issued last July. It states that there could be a danger to life or potential serious illness as a result of the scorching temperatures. A man takes a morning swim in London’s Hyde Park (James Manning/PA) A woman cycles through Kensington Gardens, south London (James Manning/PA) The record temperature for this year so far is 32.7C – recorded at Heathrow last month. Two people enjoy the sun in Embankment Gardens, central London (Dominic Lipinski/PA) Monday could see the highest temperature of the year so far (James Manning/PA) For people not at work in South Wales, a day at the beach beckoned. People enjoy the sunshine at Barry Island, Wales (Ben Birchall/PA) Beach-goers were urged to put on plenty of sun cream (Ben Birchall/PA) Some people already had impressive tans (Ben Birchiall/PA) The sea was the perfect place to cool off (Ben Birchall/PA) The River Brent near Brentford in west London (Victoria Jones/PA) And for some Londoners a sky-high pool was a great alternative to the seaside. A man swims in the Sky Pool, a transparent swimming pool suspended 35 metres above ground between two apartment buildings in Nine Elms, central London (Victoria Jones/PA) But it wasn’t only humans finding ways to deal with the heat… A red ruffed lemur enjoys a frozen ice pop filled with fruit at Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling as temperatures soared (Andrew Milligan/PA) The lemur’s pals join in the fun (Andrew Milligan/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close