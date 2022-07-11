Hottest day of year recorded in Wales as England falls just short

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hottest day of year recorded in Wales as England falls just short

By Press Association
July 11 2022, 8.09pm
A man swims in the Sky Pool, a transparent swimming pool, in Nine Elms, central London (PA)
Soaring temperatures saw Wales record its hottest day of the year so far, but England fell just short of setting a new warmest mark.

The Met Office, the United Kingdom’s national weather service, said Wales’ highest temperature so far this year was recorded in Cardiff’s Bute Park on Monday, where the mercury reached 28.7C.

In a tweet, it stated: “Temperatures widely in excess of 30C across much of England with Wales having it’s hottest day of the year so far.”

In England, temperatures hit a high of 32C in Northolt, west London, followed by 31.8C at Heathrow, Greater London.

(PA Graphics)

England’s hottest temperature so far this year remains the 32.7C recorded at Santon Downham, a village in Suffolk, on June 17, the Met Office said.

Elsewhere, Aboyne in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, basked in 27.5C and it was 24.2C in Armagh, Northern Ireland.

Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge told the PA news agency: “We are above average across the board by quite a distance, a good minimum 5C above average.

“We have had a number of places across eastern Wales and central/southern England that have been 30C or above for today.

“Tonight is not going to be great either, particularly down East Midlands and Yorkshire area, places there tonight don’t look as if they will drop below 20C, very uncomfortable.

“Technically, if we don’t drop below 20C overnight that is classed as a tropical night, so parts of Yorkshire – which sounds ridiculous – are going to have a tropical night tonight.

“The next few days are slightly less hot, we have a very weak cold front coming across the country tomorrow that will reduce temperatures a little bit.

“So tomorrow we will be looking slightly less, probably around 31C and then the next few days after that will be high 20s – around 27-28C.

“And then around Saturday the temperature will start building back up again.

“Parts of south-east England could exceed 35C on Sunday, with 32C quite widely across the warning area.

“At the moment, we are looking at a 30% chance of seeing the hottest temperature recorded in the UK, if that does happen we will have to record higher than 38.7C – which was back in 2019 in Cambridge.”

He said Monday next week would be “similar” adding that “35C-plus is possible for the South East”.

On Monday afternoon, the Met Office issued an amber weather warning for extreme heat across a large part of the UK ahead of further soaring temperatures this week.

The warning is in place from midnight on Sunday to 11.59pm, when temperatures are predicted to soar into the 30s, but the forecaster added it could be extended to Monday next week.

It is being enforced across the East Midlands, East of England, London, South East, North East, North West, South West, Wales, West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber.

