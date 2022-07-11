Euro 2022: England into quarter-finals thanks to record-breaking win over Norway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Euro 2022: England into quarter-finals thanks to record-breaking win over Norway

By Press Association
July 11 2022, 10.59pm
Lauren Hemp celebrates scoring England’s second goal against Norway (Gareth Fuller/PA)
England’s Euro 2022 campaign exploded into life as they secured their place in the quarter-finals with a record-breaking 8-0 rout of Norway.

Having ground out a 1-0 win over Austria, who beat Northern Ireland 2-0 on Monday evening, Sarina Wiegman’s side romped to victory over the Norwegians in some style to signal to fancied sides Germany and Spain ahead of their meeting on Tuesday that they mean business.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Monday’s events at the finals.

Lionesses roaring

England may have had to edge their way to victory over Austria, but they had no such difficulties in dispensing with Norway to win Group A.

They were 6-0 up by the break thanks to doubles from Beth Mead and Ellen White and further goals from Georgia Stanway and Lauren Hemp, and substitute Alessia Russo claimed her place in history when she struck with 24 minutes remaining to ensure her side became the first to score seven at the European Championship finals.

Mead completed her hat-trick with nine minutes remaining to make it 8-0 on a remarkable evening at the AMEX Stadium.

End of the road

Northern Ireland’s first ever major tournament finals is drawing to a swift conclusion after Austria condemned them to a second successive defeat.

Goals from Katharina Schiechtl and Katharina Naschenweng handed victory to the Austrians at St Mary’s Stadium and left Kenny Shiels’ side pointless after their opening two fixtures.

Shiels admitted in advance that qualification had probably come too soon for his side, the lowest-ranked at the tournament, but they could have no greater incentive as they prepare for their final group game than the opportunity to give hosts England a bloody nose when they meet in Southampton on Friday evening.

Sorry for Sari

Netherlands keeper Sari Van Veenendaal’s tournament is over as she was forced to withdraw with a shoulder injury suffered in the defending champions’ opening 1-1 Group C draw with Sweden.

Feyenoord’s Jacintha Weimar, who was on the stand-by list, has been called up as a replacement as Van Veenendaal returns home for treatment.

Dutch manager Mark Parsons told the official Oranje website: “It’s terrible news, first of all for Sari of course, but also for our whole team.

“Sari is much more than a player of our selection. She is our captain and a very important leader. We will miss her very much.”

Stat of the day

Picture of the day

England's Alessia Russo (right) celebrates scoring her side's seventh goal with team-mate Beth Mead
Quote of the day

Up next

July 12

Group B: Denmark v Finland (5pm, Stadium MK)
Group B: Germany v Spain (8pm, Brentford Community Stadium)

