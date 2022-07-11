Church of England votes to support age verification for online pornography

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Church of England votes to support age verification for online pornography

By Press Association
July 11 2022, 11.25pm
(PA)
(PA)

The Church of England General Synod has voted in favour of a motion to urge the Government to bring in age verification for access to online pornography.

The Synod, the national assembly of the Church of England, voted almost unanimously on the motion, with 263 members voting for the move, only two voting against, and three abstaining.

The motion included three elements; that the Synod acknowledges that children and young people are suffering “grave harm” from online pornography, to recommend more social and educational programmes to raise awareness of the harms of pornography, and to ask the Government to secure the passage of legislation requiring age verification for access to online pornography.

Rural primary schools to get broadband upgrade
The Synod voted in favour of urging the Government to introduce age restriction to online pornography (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Reverend Jo Winn-Smith, who brought the motion, introduced a debate on it, saying age verification “ought to be a no brainer”.

She said: “The internet has capacity for great good; inspiring the imagination, knowledge sharing, and friendship building. yet it is also a place where the darker side of life is prevalent.”

Ms Winn-Smith added: “The Government is playing catch up at present and pressure needs to maintained on them to ensure these protections are enacted.”

In April, proposals for an Online Safety Bill, which will require pornography websites to use age verification technology to stop children from accessing the material on their sites, cleared their first Commons hurdle, with MPs giving the Bill an unopposed second reading.

It will undergo further scrutiny at a later stage, with amendments tabled for consideration.

The legislation is expected to force the biggest operators, such as Meta – formerly Facebook – and Google, to abide by a duty of care to users, overseen by Ofcom as the new regulator for the sector.

Ms Winn-Smith also argued experts had shown online pornography is “increasingly extreme and violent, misogynistic, objectifying women, normalising non-consent and coercion, as well as promoting unrealistic attitudes towards sex and body image”.

Other members of the Synod gave speeches about the damaging effects of pornography on young people and children, but also adults.

Farther Stephen Maxwell, a Greek Orthodox priest, urged the Synod to “fight this devil in our midst”.

He said: “30 years ago I very seldom had a confession that was about pornography. Now this does not only affect men, it also affects women, there are women who look at pornography.

“But now it isn’t ever a confession, but it is most, and I hear hundreds, many hundreds of confessions every year.

“This is a disaster, it is a disaster not just for children, it is a disaster for middle aged people, even old aged people.”

The Reverend Fiona Jack, said her market research business had conducted research on behalf of a well-known search engine and video platform company on the topic of age verification.

She argued age verification was “very, very important” but that people must “think very carefully about how we do this”.

She said: “We need to work out how age verification can be done. One of the things we actually did as part of this piece of research was we looked at different methods but when I tell you about some of them they’re very, very intrusive.

“So for example we explored tracking the other websites that people had visited to check their age, we also talked about biometric data- so basically you can tell people’s age from their facial features and the way they look, their appearance and so on.

“I find these personally to be very, very intrusive and so I wholeheartedly support this motion but I think more thought is needed about the extent of it, tis not just pornography, its violence and horror as well, that was also mentioned, and we need to think very thoroughly and carefully about how age verification is done.”

