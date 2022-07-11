Humanity closer than ever to catastrophic biodiversity loss, expert warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Humanity closer than ever to catastrophic biodiversity loss, expert warns

By Press Association
July 12 2022, 12.04am
Sir James Bevan, Environment Agency chief executive (PA)
Sir James Bevan, Environment Agency chief executive (PA)

Humanity is closer than ever to irreversible climate breakdown 60 years on from the birth of the modern environmental movement, the head of the Environment Agency will warn.

In a speech to environmental think tank Green Alliance in London on Tuesday, the agency’s chief executive, Sir James Bevan, will say the biodiversity crisis poses an existential threat to human survival.

Sir James is expected to reference Rachel Carson’s 1962 book Silent Spring, which catalogued the destruction of whole ecosystems in the US through indiscriminate spraying of synthetic pesticides.

The work is credited with sparking the present-day green movement, leading to a US-wide ban on the use of DDT and precipitating the founding of the US’s Environmental Protection Agency.

Quoting the opening lines of Silent Spring, Sir James will say: “On the mornings that had once throbbed with the dawn chorus of robins, doves, jays, wrens, and scores of other bird voices there was now no sound; only silence lay over the fields and woods and marsh.”

He will add: “Sixty years on we are closer than ever to that silent spring happening.

“Since we humans and everything we cherish depends on nature, we have the strongest possible interest in avoiding that outcome.”

Steart Marshes
Sir James will cite Steart Marshes on the Severn Estuary as an example of how habitat restoration can benefit humans (WWT/PA)

The speech will mark the launch of a new report by the Environment Agency setting out the scale of the threat faced by England’s wildlife.

It found 41% of native fauna and flora species have decreased in abundance since 1970, with 15% facing extinction.

Among the mammals, birds, butterflies and moths designated as priority species, numbers have plunged by 61% over the same period.

A quarter of England’s mammals are facing extinction, the research found.

“If that doesn’t make you angry, you haven’t been paying attention,” Sir James will say.

He will set out the link between a thriving natural environment and the clean water, good soil, flood management and carbon storage fundamental to human survival.

“The biodiversity crisis is a crisis because it won’t just kill the plants and animals it is killing, it will kill us too,” Sir James is expected to say.

He will add: “That’s because nature is indivisible and interdependent – nature provides us with a host of things we depend upon, such as clean water, clean air and food.”

Sir James will also emphasise the challenge a warming climate poses to conservation, such as the damage algal blooms caused by warmer waters do to wildlife.

But he will say that England, and the world as a whole, still has a chance to turn the situation around, citing successful Environment Agency-led projects to restore natural habitats.

He will use the example of Steart Marshes on the Severn Estuary – the UK’s biggest coastal realignment scheme, which protects 100,000 nearby properties from flooding.

It has also created 250 hectares of new habitat for marshland species.

The Environment Agency created or restored over 1,100 hectares of habitat in 2021-2022, Sir James will say.

Where climate change-induced problems such as flooding arise in England, he will urge the Government, business and the public to adopt nature-based solutions as the default approach to solving them.

Sir James will also call on the international community to agree tougher goals for the next decade to reverse nature loss at the UN Biodiversity Conference, known as Cop15, in Montreal, Canada, later this year.

The study Working with Nature – Chief Scientists Group Report will be by published on Tuesday on the Environment Agency page of the Government’s website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier