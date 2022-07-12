Man charged over 1982 murder of girl, five, who vanished on her way to school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man charged over 1982 murder of girl, five, who vanished on her way to school

By Press Association
July 12 2022, 7.33am
Interim Police Chief Nick Borges, second from right, and Detective Joshua Parker, right, stand next to a photo of Anne Pham outside Highland Elementary School on July 7, 2022 (Seaside Police Department/AP)
A 70-year-old Nevada man has been charged over the 1982 murder of a five-year-old girl who disappeared while walking to her reception class in California.

Robert John Lanoue, of Reno, Nevada, was charged last week in the killing of Anne Pham.

Anne vanished while walking to Highland Elementary School in Seaside, California, on January 21 1982.

Her body was found two days later in the former Fort Ord.

Robert John Lanoue
Robert John Lanoue (Washoe County Sheriff’s Office/AP)

She had been kidnapped, sexually assaulted and strangled, California authorities said.

According to court records, Lanoue has waived extradition to Monterey County in California.

As of Monday, he was still in the Washoe County jail.

Lanoue, who is a registered sex offender in Nevada, was at the time of the girl’s death and lived near her home in Seaside, said Monterey County district attorney Jeannine Pacioni.

The case was reopened in 2020 when investigators from the Monterey County district attorney’s office cold case task force worked with the Seaside police service to submit evidence from the case for DNA testing after receiving a grant to reexamine cold cases.

Lanoue was charged with one count of first-degree murder, with special circumstance allegations that he murdered Anne while committing kidnapping and a lewd act on a child under the age of 14, said Ms Pacioni.

It was not immediately known if Lanoue has an lawyer who can speak on his behalf.

On July 6, California investigators obtained a warrant for Lanoue’s arrest, Ms Pacioni said.

Lanoue was already in the Washoe County jail for a parole violation, records showed.

