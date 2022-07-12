Wayne Rooney reportedly on brink of clinching DC United job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wayne Rooney reportedly on brink of clinching DC United job

By Press Association
July 12 2022, 8.25am
Wayne Rooney is set to take over DC United (Yui Mok/PA)
Wayne Rooney is set to take over DC United (Yui Mok/PA)

Wayne Rooney is set for an instant return to management after agreeing to take charge of old club DC United, according to reports.

The 36-year-old left Derby last month following a tumultuous spell where his own stock improved despite chaos off the pitch at the Pride Park club.

Rooney has wasted no time being out of the game with a move back to America seemingly in the pipeline again.

England’s record goalscorer spent a year-and-a-half playing for the Washington-based club, scoring 25 times and helping DC earn a place in the 2019 play-offs.

A switch to Derby occurred at the beginning of 2020 with Rooney able to balance playing alongside coaching at the Sky Bet Championship outfit. He took over as caretaker following Phillip Cocu’s dismissal in November of that year and was officially appointed as manager the following January.

The Manchester United great would experience a rollercoaster 18 months in the hotseat with Derby plunged into administration at the start of last season.

Given a combined 21-point deduction, relegation appeared a formality but Rooney was able to harness an incredible turnaround of fortunes despite a lack of finances or certainty over the future to see the Rams’ fight for survival go into the penultimate month of the season.

Derby were eventually consigned to League One on April 18 and yet it was events two months later that saw their highly-regarded manager move on.

Rooney announced his resignation on June 24 with the club’s takeover still not complete, citing: “I feel the club now needs to be led by someone with fresh energy and not affected by the events that have happened over the last 18 months.”

Instead of remaining in England to continue his managerial journey, the Three Lions 53-goal hitman will return to the United States.

He will take over a DC United side who have been without a permanent head coach since the dismissal of Hernan Losada in April.

Chad Ashton has been in interim charge but suffered a 7-0 defeat to Philadelphia on Friday to leave the MLS side second-from-bottom in the Eastern Conference table.

