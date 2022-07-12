Woman who died after explosion at Bedford flats named by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Woman who died after explosion at Bedford flats named by police

By Press Association
July 12 2022, 10.19am
Firefighters at the scene of an explosion in Redwood Grove, Bedford. (Doug Peters/PA)
A woman who died after an explosion and fire at a three-storey block of flats has been named by police.

Reena James, 43, is believed to be the only fatality in the incident in Redwood Grove, Bedford, on July 4, Bedfordshire Police said on Tuesday.

Ms James, who lived in the block of flats, was formally identified on Friday.

Chief Superintendent John Murphy said: “This must be an awful time for all of Reena’s loved ones and our thoughts are with them at such a difficult and distressing time.

Bedford gas blast
“Specialist family liaison officers are working with her family and will support them however we can.”

Police said limited demolition work could start on the block of flats as soon as this week.

This would be a step towards making it a safe environment for investigators to begin more detailed investigations into what happened.

“We understand there is a lot of rumour and speculation regarding the cause of the explosion and fire at Redwood Grove last week,” Mr Murphy said.

“Due to the complexity of the scene and how difficult it will be to physically get investigators into the building, we know this will be a long and protracted investigation.

“Until we can access the site, we remain open minded to the cause and detectives are following up numerous lines of inquiry together with fire service investigators.

“I’d like to thank people for their patience and understanding and urge anyone with any information they consider relevant to report it.”

It has been confirmed there was no mains gas supply into the building.

